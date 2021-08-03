PURAURA Naturals To Participate In Groundbreaking CBD Study

HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rock Hemp Holdings, a vertically integrated grower, processor and marketer of hemp derivatives, is proud to announce that PURAURA Naturals, an Enhanced Botanicals brand, will be participating in the groundbreaking Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study. Using a virtual, direct-to-consumer approach, Radicle ACES is the largest and most comprehensive randomized controlled trial of its kind, collecting data on 13 commercial brands and nearly 3,000 participants.

During the four-week study, participants will use the Radicle Science platform to track the consumption and effectiveness of orally ingested CBD products on well-being, quality of life, pain, sleep disturbance, and anxiety. Radicle ACES will use validated, standardized health indices to gather health outcome data from a diverse population across a variety of geographies, ethnicities, age groups, behavioral habits, and pre-existing health conditions.

"A rigorous scientific study of this magnitude has never before been conducted in the CBD market," said Pelin Thorogood, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science. "Radicle ACES is driven by our deep commitment to contribute to the body of evidence to support growing demand from consumers and healthcare providers. Given the scale, the diversity of the participant population and the wide range of high-quality commercial brands included, Radicle ACES promises to deliver rich, objective health outcome data for a variety of common health conditions, with the potential to offer unprecedented guidance on CBD effectiveness based on demographic or behavioral differences."

"The Radicle ACES study is groundbreaking, as it will move the CBD industry from anecdotal evidence regarding product efficacy to concrete scientific data," stated Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings. "Radicle has unparalleled experience leading research on Cannabinoids, so the study will be based on integrity and transparency," he added. "These are the same principles shared by Enhanced Botanicals -- integrity of raw materials, transparency in ingredients and testing, and consistency in developing high-quality products our customers can count on."

The real-world evidence collected will inform scientific understanding on dosing, usage patterns, user characteristics, effectiveness across conditions, and predictors and modifiers of treatment response. "We're applying science to understand the effectiveness of CBD products used by tens of millions of Americans every day," said Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, Co-founder and CEO of Radicle Science. "We're partnering with 13 leading CBD brands and collaborators across five top-tier research universities to drive accurate, transparent, and actionable insights for all stakeholders."

Radicle ACES findings will address the top two barriers to CBD usage identified in a 2019 Nielsen study: 1) difficulty gauging the effectiveness of specific products, and 2) lack of research data on health benefits. Anonymized aggregate results will be released in October 2021. For more background on Radicle ACES methodology and additional insights from collaborators and experts involved in the study, see this Radicle Resources article.

About Green Rock Hemp Holdings:

Green Rock Hemp Holdings, LLC (GRHH) is a professional, vertically integrated solutions provider to the industrial hemp community. From seed to CBD, GRHH and its affiliates—GeneticsCubed, LLC; Red Dune Seed, LLC; Mesa Rising Hemp Farms, LLC; Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC; and Enhanced Botanicals, LLC—provide farmers, consumer goods producers, and end customers with the highest quality products and solutions. From scientific genome, seed development, and mindful cultivation, through state-of-the-art processing and extraction, GRHH brings proven business practices to the emerging hemp industry. Led by experienced business executives who have founded and managed companies across the globe, GRHH successfully executes strategic business plans for each of its divisions that are focused on revenue, return, and expansion.

About Radicle Science:

Radicle Science is a transformative healthtech B-corp offering the first-ever path to natural product validation at scale. Radicle Science disrupts the traditional clinical trial model by combining the reach of a market research company, the scientific rigor of a research university, and the agility of a tech company. Operating at the intersection of big data, digital health, and natural products, Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions. Our Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible, natural health products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance, and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs.

