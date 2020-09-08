PURA Shareholder Dividend News Coming This Friday

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company has scheduled a management update to be published this Friday, September 11, 2020 to communicate the latest news on the company's upcoming dividend of PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the recent sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation business to PAOG.

Goldman Small Cap Research today published an updated analyst report on PAOG including a $0.015 PPS 12-month target.

PURA shareholders are to receive one share of PAOG stock for every share held of PURA stock under the current dividend plan.

The management update will also include the latest news on a second potential dividend to PURA shareholders anticipated from a deal in the works to sell the company's water purification technology. The deal is anticipated to close before the end of September.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Contact:Puration, Inc. Brian Shibley, info@aciconglomerated.com +1(800) 861-1350

