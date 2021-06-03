PURA Plans To Increase Investment In ALKM

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today released a management preview of its transition strategy to complete its fulltime, singularly dedicated commitment to PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand business model.

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today released a management preview of its transition strategy to complete its fulltime, singularly dedicated commitment to PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand business model. The preview includes covering the rolls Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) play in the transition plan in addition to an update on PURA's business relationship with PAO Group, Inc. (PAOG).

The management preview is included in its entirety below:

Farmersville Hemp Brand Transition Overview

PURA management has remained convinced that the overall cannabis market is rich with yet undiscovered opportunity well beyond smokables, infused consumables, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Last year, PURA management committed to taking its cannabis technology and marketing experience and directing it toward a comprehensive initiative to crack the overall cannabis market wide open.

PURA initiated a new business plan focused first on hemp. PURA acquired 70 acres in Farmersville, Texas and introduced the Farmersville Hemp Brand.

PURA is building a physical training, education and marketing facility on the 70 acres where the company will conduct hands on hemp experiences to introduce corporate clients to all the uses of hemp from the extracts to the fibers.

PURA plans to break ground on the 70 acres facility this summer.

PURA plans to build Farmersville Hemp Brand partnerships with hemp growers and processers where the Farmersville Hemp Brand becomes a conduit to market for the partner growers and processors products and services.

PURA is also advancing its overall initiative to build value around the yet unrecognized and unrealized opportunities in the cannabis market by making capital investments in enterprising cannabis ventures.

PURA management has worked over the last year to build investor interest in its vision for building value around the yet unrecognized and unrealized opportunities in the cannabis market, and the investor business development efforts are gaining traction. PURA has recently raised $1 million that has in turn been invested by PURA into a cannabis cultivation technology company anticipated to IPO within the next year. Details of the transaction will be included in the Q2 financial statement.

In an earlier capital investment initiative, PURA acquired a five percent interest in ALKM. PURA is planning to imminently make another investment in ALKM.

ALKM currently bottles PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water.

USMJ markets and distributes PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water from its USMJ.com ecommerce site.

In an effort to completely concentrate on building value around the yet unrecognized and unrealized opportunities in the cannabis market, the ongoing production and market development of EVERx CBD Sports Water will be entirely transferred to USMJ. PURA is also transferring its production and market development of all its other CBD infused products. The move is anticipated to be complete by the end of Q2.

PURA sold a business operation to PAOG last year and an intended distribution of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the sale is in the works. The effort is admittedly taking longer than anticipated. The distribution of PAOG stock requires the approval of FINRA. While the distribution has not yet been approved by FINRA, management is confident the distribution will ultimately be approved and executed.

