PURA Highlights Dark Horse Potential To Substantially Exceed $1M Revenue Forecast

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed the company's initial 2022 $1 million revenue forecast and reiterated the conservative nature of the forecast.

"PURA's revenue forecast is based on three sources of anticipated income," said Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA. "We consider the $1 million revenue estimate for next year to be conservative because it is only based on one of the three sources. I encourage people to revisit the shareholder letter I published earlier this month explaining the three sources of revenue - education, branding and partnership. Our current estimate is conservative because it only anticipates income from education at this time even though we consider the likelihood of additional income from branding and partnership to be high. In fact, our partnership income potential is a dark horse that could substantially increase our revenue next year multifold."

Mr. Shibley's statement is in response to inquiries the company has received regarding the company's 2022 forecast.

