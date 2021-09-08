PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility Construction Update To Include USMJ, ALKM, PAOG Partnership Roles Scheduled For Tomorrow, September 9, 2021

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed the company has broken ground on its new Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility. The company recently broke ground, clearing land to establish a construction pad for the planned facility. Tomorrow, September 9 th, 2021, the company intends to publish photos with an update on the construction plans. The update tomorrow will include the latest on PURA's current and future Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

PURA recently published a comprehensive update on its progress in the execution of the company's strategic transition to focus fulltime on its new Farmersville Hemp Brand business model. The update cover's the rolls that Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) play in the transition plan, in addition to an update on PURA's business relationship with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG). See the update at:

PURA's Farmersville Brands Update

Since the update, PURA and PAOG have subsequently resolved to unwind the previously executed sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation business to PAOG. The decision to unwind the transaction has been carefully and painstakingly considered and does not waiver the two companies' commitment to continue working together strategically under PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand business model. The cultivation operation is based in North Texas and the facility experienced a catastrophic event last February when a severe winter storm hit Texas . All existing inventory was lost as a result of the storm substantially impacting the value of the operation. After attempts to salvage the inventory and potentially even modify the purchase transaction, the two parties finally decided the best approach was to unwind the transaction and allow PURA to internally rebuild the business with plans to revisit a possible future transaction. In the meantime, the transaction will be unwound and application for an issuance of PAOG shares to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the transaction will be withdrawn.

