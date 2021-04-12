PURA Announces Management Update Next Week To Highlight Latest ALKM Equity Partnership Progress And Farmersville Plans With PAOG And USMJ

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a management update scheduled April 20 th, 2021 to follow the upcoming FY2021 Annual Report coming later this week.

The update will highlight PURA's commitment to striking on an opportunity to increase its ownership in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) above its recently acquired %5 interest.

The PURA management update will provide even more thorough details on the Farmersville groundbreaking planned for this summer beginning construction on PURA's new facilities to advance its Hemp Branding strategy.

The PURA management update will also highlight the latest progress with PAOG Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) in regard to the continued work between the two companies to develop a variety of cannabis centric applications through a partnership that initiated when PAOG acquired PURA's cannabis cultivation business last year.

The PURA and PAOG partnership includes a pending distribution of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders. PURA shareholders are intended to receive one share of PAOG for every PURA share they hold. The intended distribution has been submitted for review by FINRA. Once the review process is complete, PURA and PAOG plan to promptly proceed with the intended distribution.

PURA and PAOG are joined on the Farmersville project by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) and ALKM. The update next week will include the latest on the partnerships and the Hemp Branding strategy.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

