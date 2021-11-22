PURA And PAOG Look To Tissue Culture Technology For Pharma Cannabis Cultivation

Dallas, TX, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced plans to pursue tissue culture technology for their pharmaceutical-grade cannabis cultivation initiative. A recent announcement by Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. got the attention of the two companies.

"[PHBI] is in the business of providing the highest quality starter plantlets utilizing a proprietary tissue culture process, "Chibafreen", to licensed cannabis cultivators and to CBD / CBG hemp farmers."

PURA has launched a cooperative hemp industry branding strategy under the name Farmersville Hemp . PAOG is a CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceutical technology company that is a partner in PURA's Farmersville Hemp initiative.

PURA and PAOG are working together to build an extraction lab and pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facility as part of the Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities under construction in Farmersville, Texas.

PURA and PAOG management, upon initial research, are optimistic a tissue culture technology would add value to their overall extract and cultivation initiative.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com

