Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream Author Spotlight: Vince Cleghorne

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We completely agree, which is why we want to introduce you to U.K.-based author and illustrator Vince Cleghorne. Cleghorne has worked as a film director, cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and ghostwriter. His work has earned praise from people from the likes of Richard Branson, the Prince of Wales, and more, but we love him most for his children's books, with which he has delighted so many. With their vivid illustrations and charming animals, Cleghorne has a way of effortlessly connecting with readers and families everywhere.

He was always a natural storyteller, but when an idea about a crack in the moon started appearing in his mind, he wrote it down and was hooked on the idea of children's books. Cleghorne said that he sees his books as animations, movies, and stage plays, which helps him really develop his characters' voices. His other inspirations come from his son Kyle and his granddaughters Amber and Hollie. They remind him of the importance of every life lesson he writes about, never forgetting that each should be taught with a smile.

Vince spends his waking hours writing about cowardly owls, kids with huge hair, and bowls of bug soup - a wide array of topics that cannot resist the question, "Where did these ideas come from?"

One of our favorite answers followed a question about his book Dino-Kid. Cleghorne shared, "My best friend growing up, Vernon, had huge orange hair. He was an amazing character, and anything he did had to be big and loud. When Vernon passed away, I knew that writing and illustrating Dino-Kid would be a fitting tribute to a friend who made every day of my youth absolutely hilarious."

It's amazing that Cleghorne has been able to continue the legacy of his friend by bringing so many children joy!

Cleghorne's books can be found on the Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream website, mobile app, and Amazon. These stories are full of important lessons about friendship, problem-solving, courage, and lots and lots of laughter!

