PunchListUSA Names Celeste Quraishy New Vice President Of Procurement And Pro Development

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates, and lifecycle services for consumers, today announced the appointment of Celeste Quraishy as its new Vice President of Procurement and Pro Development, effective August 23, 2021. In her role, Quraishy will drive the growth and development of PunchListUSA's pro contractor network and quality programs to fuel the acceleration of the company's nationwide expansion.

Quraishy has over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in the real estate industry with a proven track record of scaling vendor operations, building and managing cohesive multidisciplinary teams, and driving growth for both startups and publicly traded companies.

Prior to joining PunchListUSA, Quraishy was the District Manager for American Homes 4 Rent where she grew and managed the field, leasing, and property management teams responsible for a portfolio of over 2,500 properties. Prior to that, she held Director-level positions at Altisource and The American Home, where she implemented strategic business development, procurement, and vendor management initiatives that supported the management of portfolios spanning 208 markets and valued at over $250MM, respectively.

In addition to her extensive executive experience, Quraishy is a licensed Realtor and holds an MBA from Georgia State University.

"As someone who has spent her career in the real estate industry, in executive roles and as an investor and Realtor, I understand first-hand the immense value PunchListUSA brings to homeowners, investors, real estate professionals, and tradespeople," Quraishy said. "I'm excited to join this team at this exciting point in its expansion and look forward to helping make PunchListUSA a household name."

"From building high-performing teams, creating quality vendor programs, and designing processes that enable scaled field services, Celeste is wired for this leadership role and our organization," said PunchListUSA CEO and Co-founder Min Alexander. "She brings a wealth of experience and insights that will enhance our Pro Partner relationships and forge new partnerships to propel our growth into the future."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates, and service orders to empower home buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals with full lifecycle management tools and services to increase the value of their investments. Strong community partnerships with local vendors are a key focus for PunchListUSA's expansion strategy. The Company is committed to supporting the success of all stakeholders through investments in technology, training, apprenticeships, and fair wages in the communities it serves.

PunchListUSA was founded in 2018 by Rich Estes, Jimmy Banyas and Tim Wolf, with a mission to provide peers in the real estate community with convenient and high-quality repair estimates and fulfillment services in Charleston, South Carolina. Since then, the Company has expanded into pre-list inspections, post-offer due diligence, automated repair estimates, and service order fulfillment for brokers, buyers, and sellers.

Today, under the leadership of CEO and Co-founder Min Alexander, PunchListUSA is uniquely positioned to grow exponentially through its exclusive partnerships and data access as it eyes expansion from 12 markets to national coverage for home inspection, repair, renovation, and lifecycle management services.

Learn more: www.punchlistusa.com

Contact: Brock Pardo Marketing Director, PunchListUSA 843-532-2755 brock@punchlistusa.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/punchlistusa-names-celeste-quraishy-new-vice-president-of-procurement-and-pro-development-301363683.html

SOURCE PunchListUSA