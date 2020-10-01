Pumpkins For A Purpose: Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day Is October 24

CASCO, Maine, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Sunshine - an award-winning retreat in Casco, Maine for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families - announces plans for Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day. Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day is a free, national initiative that calls for people of all ages to carve, paint or decorate pumpkins at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and share their images on social media using the Instagram hashtag #CarveforCamp.

Organizers hope to connect with more people than ever before, as plans for the annual Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival, which has been a fall tradition throughout the Northeast since 2003, had to be restructured this year.

"Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day was designed to be a fun and festive way for communities across the country to come together and show their support for the families Camp Sunshine serves," said Michael Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director. "This event will also help us continue to reach new families who may be able to benefit from our programs."

Everyone who participates in Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day and submits a photo of a pumpkin they've carved, painted or decorated using the hashtag #CarveforCamp on Instagram will be automatically entered to win a $100 L.L. Bean gift card.

It's free to participate in Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day on October 24 th! For more information and ways to support Camp Sunshine's mission, please visit www.campsunshinepumpkinfestivals.org.

About Camp Sunshine Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org

