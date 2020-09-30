PulsePoint Launches Largest Health Marketplace For Marketers

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint , a technology company using real-time data to accelerate health outcomes, today announced the launch of its Health Marketplace, the largest turnkey and always-on publisher ecosystem that provides health marketers, via its programmatic media platform, Life by PulsePoint ™, direct access to health audiences on thousands of premium health endemic and non-health endemic publishers including Haymarket, HMP Global, Vice Health, New York Post, Mediavine, SheMedia and Weatherbug.

PulsePoint's Health Marketplace provides healthcare marketers direct programmatic access to the premium inventory of their choosing, with the additional benefit of access to the company's proprietary data technology. With Health Marketplace, healthcare marketers can more precisely, and in real time, meet the needs of their brands and campaigns with instant one-click access to specific inventory, data packages and health audiences. A significant improvement over the current manual and multi-step PMP buying process, Health Marketplace also enables marketers to create a unique and precise view of health audiences that refines and improves over time. This launch is another step in PulsePoint's continued investment in programmatic marketing technology for the health vertical.

Benefits and Features of Health Marketplace include:

Direct Access: Marketers get one-click access to their choice of inventory and audiences to best meet brand needs.

Marketers get one-click access to their choice of inventory and audiences to best meet brand needs. Real-Time Data Targeting: Access to PulsePoint's proprietary data segments and targeting capabilities to overlay on premium publishers.

Access to PulsePoint's proprietary data segments and targeting capabilities to overlay on premium publishers. Buying Efficiencies: End-to-end platform provides targeting, implementation, measurement and optimization capabilities built in.

End-to-end platform provides targeting, implementation, measurement and optimization capabilities built in. Cross-Device and Multi-Format:Access to display, video, native, CTV, audio, DOOH, social and search formats.

"Our programmatically powered health technology and platforms are built to connect the entire ecosystem in more efficient and effective ways. With PulsePoint's Health Marketplace, health marketers can directly and more easily buy premium inventory in a more targeted way, while delivering great returns on investment for the brand marketer," said Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Stark. "It is also a way for selected publishers to surface inventory and audiences to health buyers in a premium environment."

About PulsePointWe are a technology company using real time data to transform healthcare. Through machine learning and programmatic automation, we interpret the hard-to-read signals of the health journey to understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. We do this by unifying real-time Digital Determinants of Health™, offline and clinical data to create a unique and precise view of health audiences that refines, improves and increases its view over time. Visit www.pulsepoint.com for more about our technology, award-winning products and culture.

