PulseData's Recent Patent Award Provides Essential Component To Solve Chronic Illness

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While machine learning has been used in healthcare applications for years, we are now entering a new era where previously undetectable disease can be identified, progression can be predicted and interventions can be planned proactively to stop or slow disease progression. Today, pulseData — a software company that builds adaptive, predictive engines to identify patients at risk of avoidable medical outcomes — announces that it was awarded a U.S. patent for a machine learning technology which detects the risk of renal decline, validating that there are repeatable, provable methods for predicting acute events. The implications of this technology are dramatic for the 37 million Americans that suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). This technology helps to prevent and avoid costly and severe events before they happen, rather than waiting for a person to end up in the emergency room.

Beyond CKD, this model shows how the healthcare industry can deliver value-based care to the over 100 million Americans suffering from one or more chronic diseases. Data science, in cooperation with excellent care delivery and medical professionals, is moving us closer to a world where chronic disease is solved.

Isaac Kohane, Chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School, said "The team at pulseData has done the hard work of finding those applications of machine learning where there is value for both patients and payers. We need more of this to turn healthcare into a value-based system."

Hai Po Sun, Co-Founder and CTO,said: "This patent is an inflection point for the industry at-large. We're breaking ground on robust, provable data science ready to equip new care models and end chronic disease."

pulseData's platform leverages robust algorithms to identify patients at risk for progression to advanced Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) using longitudinal healthcare data.

Current clinical workflows are not designed to identify or monitor high-risk patients, relying on point-of-care management, rather than proactive care. This means that patients who experience a drastic decline in kidney function—typically measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)-are often "unseen" by the clinical team until their next scheduled visit or a hospitalization event.

pulseData's data-driven tracking system goes beyond simply evaluating patients' eGFR values, to generate a risk profile for each individual using advanced machine learning technology and all available health records. pulseData's platform works at scale and adjusts for spotty or incomplete healthcare data.

The pulseData platform harmonizes all data sources generated by health systems— Electronic Health Records (EHR), claims records, ADT feeds, pharmacy data, clinical laboratory results, and complimentary data sources (e.g., biomarkers, patient-generated data, and clinical-operation-generated data)—to produce a single source of truth for each patient. The intelligence platform is in use today at large health systems with hundreds of thousands of patients' lives at stake.

Exceptionally coordinated care combines the power of machine learning with the expertise and versatility of a human clinical team. pulseData's risk scores are tailored to the capabilities and needs of each clinical team, helping to prioritize the riskiest patients and recommend appropriate interventions, all in a personalized, efficient workflow.

CKD and ESKD are under-recognized, chronic health conditions that are often undetected for years before emerging as an impending need for costly kidney replacement therapy. Over 37 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have CKD and another 20-25 million are at the risk of developing it. Each year 120,000 U.S. patients are diagnosed with ESKD and require either maintenance dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.

Low levels of disease awareness from both patients and clinicians are compounded by fragmentation of healthcare data, presenting harmful barriers to delivering optimal care for those with advancing CKD. pulseData seeks to change that and make sure everyone gets the care they need at the right time.

U.S. Patent No. 10,978,176 : "Machine learning systems and methods for predicting risk of renal function decline."

About pulseDatapulseData ( www.pulsedata.io ) is a NYC-based startup building a suite of artificial intelligence solutions which predict the progression of chronic kidney disease and cardiorenal comorbidities.

pulseData works on the forefront of value-based care as the technology layer that precisely matches at-risk patients to proactive, multidisciplinary care.

