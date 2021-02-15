Pulse Power Giving Away A Tesla Model 3 To Encourage Conservation During Winter Storm Emergency

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Power, a Retail Electricity Provider in Texas, is giving its customers an incentive to conserve electricity to help the marketplace this week.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Power, a Retail Electricity Provider in Texas, is giving its customers an incentive to conserve electricity to help the marketplace this week. Pulse Power customers who reduce their usage by 10% in the next 3 days, will be entered for a chance to win a Tesla Model 3 car, or free electricity for up to a year.

Pulse Power and other retailers are asking all Texans to conserve electricity and natural gas this week due to shortages and price spikes in the marketplace caused by unexpectedly cold weather. Rob Cantrell, President of Pulse Power, stated: "We want Texans to conserve during this period of market volatility. It is important that we all chip in to reduce the stress on the grid and to keep energy bills as low as possible across Texas. It's always good to reduce electricity usage, but it is even more important during this winter storm."

Texans should: (1) keep their thermostat below 68 and below 60 when not at home; (2) wash dishes or launder clothes after 10:00 p.m. and only wash in cold water; (3) reverse any ceiling fans to push warm air down from the ceiling; (4) turn off lights when leaving a room; and (5) unplug appliances when not being used (like microwave, TVs, power strips, phone chargers, printers, etc.).

About Pulse Power Founded in 2018, Pulse Power and affiliated brands (Lone Star Energy, PowerNext, Energy to Go, and New Power Texas) offer comprehensive energy solutions to Texas residential and small commercial customers. With diverse choices delivered through a multi-channel approach, Pulse combines just the right amount of technology, value, and simplicity to meet the emerging needs of sophisticated consumers.

