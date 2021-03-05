Pulse Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced plans to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Management is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference hosting one-on-one meetings Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A presentation webcast will be available in advance of the event on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00am ET.

Management is scheduled to participate in an aesthetic dermatology panel discussion during the Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A live and recorded webcast of the panel discussion will be available at 2:00pm ET on the same day. A presentation by management will also be available at the start of the event at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Interested parties may access the on-demand webcasts from both conferences on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. To learn more, please visit pulsebiosciences.com.

To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign up for updates.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

