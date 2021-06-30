Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX® Procedure Performed In Canada

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced that the first patient in Canada has been treated with the CellFX...

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced that the first patient in Canada has been treated with the CellFX procedure. The first commercial use in Canada of the cellular-focused CellFX System proven to clear common benign lesions, notably sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratosis, and cutaneous non-genital warts, further expands the Company's Controlled Launch program currently underway in the United States and Europe. A continued strategic rollout with thought-leading skin specialists across Canada aims to expand the clinical and commercial potential of the CellFX System for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications, as the Company builds its global foundation of key opinion leader adoption of the unique NPS technology.

Dr. Sheetal Sapra, a pioneer of modern dermatology technologies with a combined focus on medical, aesthetic, and clinical research, believes this novel procedure will offer his patients new hope to address their bothersome skin lesions.

"I am excited to be the first dermatologist in Canada to offer the CellFX procedure to my patients. I'm constantly seeking new, safer ways to improve the lives and self-confidence of my patients and I'm optimistic that the CellFX procedure will provide significant benefit for clearing an array of lesions," said Dr. Sapra, co-founder and director of dermatology at the ICLS Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas of Canada.

The prevalence of sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratosis and common non-genital warts among patients visiting aesthetic dermatologists today is widespread. According to Dr. Sapra, whose practice specializes in common benign lesions, approximately 40% of his patients have multiple undesired skin lesions for which they would seek treatment.

"We are pleased that the patient and clinician community in Canada will now have access to the CellFX procedure. Our direct sales team in Canada is prepared to train and initiate our planned commercial launch with leading dermatology specialists in the country's major metropolitan centers," said Ed Ebbers, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Dermatology, of Pulse Biosciences. "Driven by its differentiated cellular mechanism, the CellFX System has demonstrated the potential to raise the bar in clearing benign lesions. By further building on the insights and key learnings from our measured Controlled Launch program in the U.S. and Europe, we are confident that Canadian physicians will achieve outstanding clinical outcomes for their patients that will generate significant stakeholder value and propel company growth."

The CellFX System is the first-of-its-kind multi-application platform powered by NPS technology to deliver nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing surrounding non-cellular, collagen-rich, healthy tissue. With its cellular-specific and non-thermal mechanism, the CellFX procedure introduces a new way of addressing everyday skin lesions that have been traditionally difficult to treat .

About Pulse Biosciences ®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to NPS technology and its effectiveness, the CellFX System, including the potential benefits of the CellFX System to clear an array of skin lesions or to improve the lives of patients, the Company's plans to commercialize the CellFX System, whether in Canada or otherwise, including the timing and prospects for a commercial launch of the CellFX System anywhere in the world, the potential market for the treatment of certain lesions and whether commercial launch of the CellFX System would generate significant stakeholder value, any expectations of using the CellFX System for different aesthetic or therapeutic applications, the Company's future financial performance or clinical outcomes, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences' current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences' business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences' control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

