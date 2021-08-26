Pulmonx To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) ("Pulmonx") today announced the company will be participating in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Pulmonx management is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:00am PT / 10:00am ET and the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:15pm PT / 4:15pm ET.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats on the "Investors" section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About PulmonxPulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx's Zephyr ® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis ® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX ® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a "breakthrough device." The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx ®, Chartis ®, StratX ®, and Zephyr ® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

