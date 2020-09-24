Pulaski County, Arkansas And NIC Arkansas Launch New Service, Allowing Residents To Pay Taxes With Cash

Pulaski County, Ark., is the first in the state to provide payment options for taxpayers who want to pay their property and real estate tax bills in person with cash.

Pulaski County, Ark., is the first in the state to provide payment options for taxpayers who want to pay their property and real estate tax bills in person with cash. Working with the state's digital solutions partner NIC Arkansas, Pulaski County announced the new service at a press conference today.

Pulaski County Treasurer Debra Buckner shared that although Pulaski County Tax Collector offices remain closed due to COVID-19, citizens can still pay their property tax bills with cash at participating Centennial Bank locations and select walk-in bill payment retail locations. Taxpayers can visit ar.gov/cash to find a walk-in bill payment location nearby.

"We are excited to provide this convenient service to our residents," said Buckner. "By accepting payments at 30 locations in Pulaski County we are giving taxpayers ways to pay personal property and real estate taxes ahead of the deadline and avoid becoming delinquent."

The new walk-in payment option in Pulaski County is made possible through a strategic relationship between NIC Inc., a national leader in digital government solutions, and CheckFreePay® Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of global payments and financial technology provider Fiserv. CheckFreePay has more than 30,000 authorized walk-in payment locations across the U.S.

"NIC is proud to bring this cash bill payment solution to our longtime state partners in Arkansas," said Bob Sanders, General Manager of NIC Arkansas. "Our goal at NIC is making government services more accessible to citizens and businesses. This new service does just that - all while keeping residents and government employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic."

In order to make in-person payments at bill payment locations, taxpayers will need to provide their name, phone number and parcel number. Those who want to pay by debit, credit or electronic check can continue to pay online at ar.gov/pulaskitax.

Pulaski County property tax payments are accepted at Centennial Bank drive-through lanes located at 2922 S University Ave and 13910 Cantrell Rd in Little Rock, and 4514 Camp Robinson Rd in North Little Rock. To find a walk-in bill payment location nearby, visit ar.gov/cash, select Pulaski County Treasurer as the biller and enter the zip code to search results within the selected radius.

Walk-In Bill Payment Services are provided by or through CheckFreePay Corporation (NMLS ID#908760), a licensed money transmitter and a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiserv, Inc.

About NIC Arkansas

Little-Rock-based NIC Arkansas is celebrating 23 years as the state's official digital government services partner and is part of digital government firm NIC's family of companies. NIC Arkansas operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the State of Arkansas, which offers more than 950 state and local online services, and works with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) to help state government entities web-enable their information and services.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

