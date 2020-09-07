Puffy Introduces New Modern Rug To Make Contemporary Decor Easy

Puffy is making contemporary decor easy with the newly-released shag area rug. The launch of the area rug joins a growing comfort collection further extending Puffy's reach in the modern decor market.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffy - one of America's fastest-growing bedroom companies, has today released a luxurious modern area rug, the latest addition to its rapidly expanding range of mattresses, bedding, and furniture.

The modern rug is available in two versatile sizes and has been designed to add contemporary flair to any bedroom or living area easily. The style and soft finish of the Puffy area rug follow the brand's commitment to innovating thoughtful and minimalist decor products that allow customers to decorate homes with ease.

"We believe in the power of simplicity. All our customers are passionate about different styles of home and bedroom decor - we get that. When we create products, like our new modern rug, we like to keep this in mind and innovate comfortable decor that can work in harmony with existing aesthetics. While still adding our signature touch of luxury, of course," said Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan.

Inspired by minimalism with a luxurious finish, the team at Puffy introduces the all-new rug in two adaptable hues: soft ivory and elegant gray.

Standout Features Of The Puffy Area Rug:

Area rugs are a home decor essential that can effortlessly transform the look of a room. Many rugs boast durability but don't stand the test of time, especially in high-traffic areas such as the bedroom and living room. The Puffy team set out to take the humble rug and create a design that perfectly blends durability and luxury.

High pile - with a pile height of 1.5", the Puffy Rug is generously fluffy, adding a warm and inviting ambiance to the room.

Super-soft comfort - The area rug is perfectly plush underfoot - it's soft enough to lay down on and relax!

Non-shedding - expert stitching and premium materials make Puffy's modern rug non-shedding so customers can be sure it will stand the test of time.

Premium jute backing - high-quality jute stops the rug from slipping and sliding.

Easy to spot clean - the Puffy area rug is easy to spot clean inevitable spills so the rug can stay looking fresh all year.

Versatile sizes - customers can choose from a 5' x 8' area rug or a 6' x 10' area rug and finish any room with a touch of comfort.

The Puffy area rug joins a growing collection of recently released comfort products steering the company's transition from mattress company to a complete bedroom solutions provider. Other recent launches include the Puffy faux fur blanket, body pillow, ultra-soft bed sheets, and the memory foam dog bed.

"We've quickly expanded beyond making incredibly comfortable mattresses - and it's an exciting time for us. Offering a total bedroom and home decor solution to our customers is the bigger vision. It's truly humbling seeing so many customers transform their sleep and relaxation habits by utilizing our comfort products. We stand by our commitment to simplify comfort choices by constantly optimizing our customer experience to be faster and easier. We believe in minimizing distracting jargon, and developing uncomplicated products that look elegant, and feel amazing. I think the Puffy Rug will be a hit - I just got one for my bedroom!" said Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan.

Like every product in Puffy's range of mattresses, bedding, and furniture, the Puffy Rug can be purchased with free shipping, lifetime warranty, a 101-night sleep trial, and a 100% money-back guarantee. To find out more about the Puffy Rug, visit: https://puffy.com/products/puffy-area-rug

About Puffy

Puffy is a mattress company currently operating in the United States and Canada. The Puffy team is committed to developing the most luxurious mattresses, bedding, and bedroom furniture that you can buy online. The company was founded on the idea of creating mattresses and bedroom products that feel like sleeping on a cloud.

Puffy has been featured on The Talk and was recently awarded Best Mattress of 2020. Puffy sells all products direct-to-consumers online. For more information visit https://puffy.com.

SOURCE Puffy