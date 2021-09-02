Puerto Del Rey Joins Safe Harbor Marinas

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired Puerto Del Rey, the largest marina in the Caribbean. The transaction closed on September 1, 2021.

"We are very excited to welcome Puerto Del Rey to Safe Harbor," said Jason Hogg, Chief Investment Officer of Safe Harbor Marinas. "The local team and the property are both truly exceptional."

Puerto Del Rey is a 140-acre facility located in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, a gateway to the Caribbean islands. The property currently has wet slips that can accommodate about 1,000 vessels and dry stack facilities that can accommodate another 750 vessels.

"This asset will be a wonderful destination for our boaters in the Atlantic," continued Hogg. "It comes about two weeks after our addition of Sunroad Marina to the Safe Harbor network in the Pacific. It is wonderful to be able to continue to expand our network for boaters on both coasts with world class destinations."

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community.

