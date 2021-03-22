PUCN Approves NV Energy's Greenlink Nevada Transmission And Renewable Energy Initiative

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved moving forward on NV Energy's Greenlink Nevada transmission and renewable energy initiative.

Greenlink Nevada will transform Nevada's clean energy landscape by tapping into resource-rich renewable energy zones throughout western and northern Nevada, helping accelerate the responsible development of clean energy on public lands; increase electric reliability for all Nevadans and drive the creation of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today's approval of the first phase of Greenlink Nevada puts our state one step closer to achieving its environmental and carbon reduction goals while aligning with Governor Steve Sisolak's vision for a new sustainable energy economy that will assist with Nevada's recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to engaging with diverse state and federal stakeholders to construct this project in a timely and environmentally sustainable manner."

NV Energy's investment of more than $2.5 billion in Greenlink Nevada is expected to generate $690 million in economic activity and support nearly 4,000 jobs, including the utilization of skilled union labor. The initiative will also allow for the development of approximately 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects throughout Nevada that will contribute significant economic growth in the form of nearly 2,000 additional construction jobs and related tax revenue. The project will also provide the infrastructure needed to support the growth of new and expanding businesses in Nevada from west Henderson to Apex in North Las Vegas to Reno.

"NV Energy's Greenlink Nevada initiative will unlock for all Nevadans the sustainability and economic benefits that come from providing essential transmission access to our State's vast renewable energy resources and exemplifies the potential of my vision for Nevada's new energy economy," said Gov. Sisolak. "I applaud NV Energy for its forward thinking in presenting this project, and for its ongoing commitment to supporting Nevada's long-term economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

With this decision, the company will begin preliminary design and permitting for both segments of Greenlink Nevada. Upon completion of this work, construction will start on Greenlink West, the first major segment of the project, which is a 525 kV line from Las Vegas, NV to Yerington, NV and two 345 kV lines from Yerington, NV into the Reno/ Sparks area. Greenlink West has an estimated completion date of December 2026.

"I appreciate the work of the Commission to review this important project," said Cannon. "I would also like to thank the broad and diverse group of key stakeholders, including local governments, environmental organizations, economic development groups, renewable energy developers, labor unions and trade associations, who expressed support for Greenlink Nevada and acknowledged the tremendous economic and environmental benefits that Greenlink Nevada will bring to rural communities and the entire state."

NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Nevada and a typical tourist population of more than 54 million annually. NV Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, do business as NV Energy. NV Energy is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.

###

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pucn-approves-nv-energys-greenlink-nevada-transmission-and-renewable-energy-initiative-301253144.html

SOURCE NV Energy