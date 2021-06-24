Publix Named March Of Dimes Top Partner; Grocer Raises More Than $5.4 Million To Support Moms And Babies

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For an impressive sixth year in a row, Publix Super Markets remains the number one March of Dimes corporate partner, continuing their efforts to tackle the nation's maternal and infant health crisis.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For an impressive sixth year in a row, Publix Super Markets remains the number one March of Dimes corporate partner, continuing their efforts to tackle the nation's maternal and infant health crisis. The grocery giant successfully raised more than $5.4 million in 2021 through their register campaign, bringing their total 26-year contribution to the organization to $95 million.

"For more than two decades Publix has inspired their community to help ensure all moms and babies have the best possible start ," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "We are grateful for all of their dedicated associates and customers who have worked together as a distinct community to raise critical funds to further our mission. March of Dimes is looking forward to seeing this collaboration flourish for many years to come."

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, with 1,272 retail stores in seven states -- Alabama (81), Florida (818), Georgia (192), North Carolina (49), South Carolina (64), Tennessee (49), and Virginia (19) -- has worked tirelessly alongside the March of Dimes as a champion for healthy families. Their annual in-store campaign, which raises funds one dollar at time at the register, coupled with associate giving, has achieved remarkable results in support of healthy moms and strong babies.

"We're honored to once again be recognized as March of Dimes' No. 1 corporate partner," said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. "Each year, our customers and associates give so generously to support healthier moms and stronger babies. We're proud of our 26-year history with March of Dimes and helping them provide every baby the best possible start."

The dollars donated by Publix's passionate customers and associates directly impact March of Dimes' mission to improve the health of all moms and babies. Across the country these funds help support over 50,000 families each year through our NICU Initiatives, which includes the NICU Family Support® program, the My NICU Baby® App, and educational materials. Initiatives such as It Starts With Mom are able to reach more than 95 million women to raise awareness for our mission and would not be possible without our collaboration with Publix.

About PublixFounded in 1930, Publix Super Markets is the largest and fastest-growing employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States. Publix and our associates excel in community involvement, volunteerism and a commitment to our market areas and beyond. Publix's commitment to diversity has contributed to their success in being a great place to work and shop.

For more information visit their website publix.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About March of DimesMarch of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

