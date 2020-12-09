Publicus Community Acquires Acclaimed Resort Real Estate Hospitality Marketing Firm, Real Living Productions

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Living Productions, the in-house creative and marketing operations agency for IMI Worldwide Properties, has been acquired by Publicus Community.

As part of the acquisition, Real Living Productions has undergone a complete brand refresh, including a new logo and website: RealLivingProductions.com .

MUTUALLY RESPECTED PARTNERS

Since inception, Real Living Productions has worked on a number of high-end real estate and resort projects across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America. "The opportunity to bring Real Living Productions under the Publicus Community's leadership was a mutually beneficial situation," says The Publicus Community Managing Director, Peter Dayot.

"The symmetry and parallels between Publicus Community and Real Living Productions are numerous. When you talk about experience and creative capabilities in the resort and real estate marketing industry, the team at Real Living Productions brings a lot to the table. It made sense to us — this union makes both companies more versatile and effective," said Dayot.

Like Real Living Productions, Publicus Community has emerged as an internationally recognized resort and real estate marketing firm, helping clients to over a billion dollars in marketing-related sales.

COMBINED MARKET INFLUENCE

Real Living Productions and Publicus Community's combined client roster now makes the company among the largest marketing firms representing the resort, real estate, private club and hospitality industry.

Collectively for 2020, Publicus Community and Real Living Productions have a role in the marketing operations for over 40 real estate developments and hospitality affiliates, worldwide.

Together, the combined companies boast a fully integrated arsenal of marketing tools— both digital and traditional—that enable private clubs, luxury communities, developers, builders, sales teams, hotels and hospitality entities reach critical targeted audiences.

"The Real Living Productions team is a great resource," says Mike Collins, CEO at IMI Worldwide Properties. "They understand the needs of both developers and sales teams, and they understand buyer behavior. They are very good at creating and implementing marketing strategies that lead to conversions. They are true experts in real estate marketing."

COMPANY OFFICE PLANS & EXPERTISE

The two companies will continue to have a presence in both Raleigh, NC, and Greenville, SC, where they will provide in-house marketing services, including:

Marketing Strategy, Brand Development, Creative Design, Web Development, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Content Marketing, Event/Product Launches, Writing, Photography/Videography, Print Production and Social Media Strategy.

Contact: Peter Dayot | Managing Director Email: Peter@RealLivingProductions.com

