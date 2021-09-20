PublicRelay Receives Significant Growth Investment From Tritium Partners

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PublicRelay, the leading global provider of media insights and analytics to brands and enterprises, announced a strategic growth investment from Tritium Partners and the appointment of seasoned executive Mark Parise to its board as Executive Chairman. The investment will accelerate the company's plans to launch new analytics and insights products along with AI applications to provide unmatched predictive capabilities to its clients with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

Founded in 2008, PublicRelay is trusted by over 100 of the world's most respected brands and has established itself as the leading provider of data-driven media monitoring and analytical insights. As highlighted by its tremendous customer loyalty, PublicRelay is an essential partner, delivering powerful real-time feedback and insights that are critical for communication and marketing executives, CEOs, and corporate boards in today's fast-paced, digital and social world.

"PublicRelay is on a mission to give communications executives the data and insights they need to drive their teams forward more efficiently and effectively, to measure and prove their impact, and to tie their efforts to the company's goals," said Eric Koefoot, founder and CEO of PublicRelay. "With Mark's extensive expertise in building world-class information and insight businesses along with Tritium's proven experience in building market-leading analytics companies, PublicRelay's future has never been brighter."

Advising PublicRelay on its growth strategy and expansion plans is Mark Parise, who recently joined as Executive Chairman of the company's board. Mr. Parise is a seasoned senior executive with a proven track record of scaling information and analytics companies and creating significant value for their clients and investors. Most recently, he was the CEO of First Advantage, the global leader in background-screening information and insights. Prior to First Advantage, Mr. Parise was the President of IRI, the global information and market research leader that provides business intelligence to consumer-packaged goods, retail, beverage and healthcare companies. Notably, during his tenures at both First Advantage and IRI, Mr. Parise substantially grew the revenue of each business while driving new product enhancements and innovation. He also served as President of Experian Marketing Services, where he led consumer-marketing information, technology, and analytics.

"I am incredibly impressed with how PublicRelay's differentiated use of advanced technology paired with its high-quality information and analyst team has created a unique, market-leading approach that is solving key brand management challenges and delivering value in ways the competition cannot," said Mr. Parise. "I am thrilled to be joining PublicRelay and playing an active role in the company's next phase of growth. We are laser focused on making continuous investments in our team and the innovations that will further enable us to deliver the highest quality and the most effective information for forward-looking, prescriptive and predictive insights."

"PublicRelay is on an exciting growth trajectory and is poised to be a huge disrupting force in an industry hungry for innovation and superior, actionable intelligence," added James Maxfield, partner of Tritium Partners. "We are excited to partner with Eric, Mark and the PublicRelay team as they focus on building and delivering even more real-time insights and predictive analytics solutions to the world's leading brands and their communications teams."

About PublicRelayPublicRelay turns language into insight as the most trusted media analytics solution for many of the world's largest brands and companies. PublicRelay's clients confidently use its media analyses to plan and measure influencer engagement, reputation management, the competitive landscape, and message pull-through - all while tying them back to key business objectives. Known for continual innovation, superior data quality, and actionable insights, PublicRelay delivers accurate answers to the most pressing strategic business questions surrounding media. For more information, please visit www.publicrelay.com.

About Tritium PartnersFounded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With ~$800 million of assets under management, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies, while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through both strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in FinTech and financial services, Internet marketplaces, software data and analytics, supply chain and logistics, and tech-enabled business services. For more information, please visit www.tritiumpartners.com.

