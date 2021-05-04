Publicity For Good Announces First-Ever Public Relations Conference For CPG Brands

MORGANTON, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial-led publicity firm, Publicity For Good (PFG), announces its very first PR Expo for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands. Entitled "On The Road To Expo West 2021", the said event happens on May 11, 12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. EST via Zoom. It aims to equip leaders of the industry with the knowledge they need to launch their new products, increase consumer awareness and better navigate the world of PR in 2021.

"Obviously, the world has changed a lot in the past year," explains Heather DeSantis, founder and CEO of Publicity For Good. "The Covid-19 pandemic is permanently changing consumers' behaviors, especially towards CPG brands and their marketing efforts. As an agency that works with a lot of CPG brands--even through the worst of the pandemic--we've had a lot of opportunities to gather insights and observations about consumers' shifting behaviors, and we think that the time is right for us to share them with others."

Attendees will learn the exact framework that Publicity For Good uses month over month to further build the presence of category leaders, mostly by securing media opportunities for them in the form of media mentions, special features, and monthly reviews.

Additionally, all brands who will attend the said virtual event will get a chance to win one quarter's worth of free PR services from PFG (valued at $22,500 or $7500 per month).

Dubbed as " America's #1 Public Relations Firm For Purpose Driven Brands in Health, Wellness, Beauty, Food and Beverage," Publicity For Good is known for working with category leaders and startups whose businesses are built around the principle of giving back. Led by a Top 40 Millennial Influencer and established publicist who's been working with various CPG brands for over 10 years now, the agency offers a disruptive and counter-culture PR strategy, strong media connections and deep expertise when it comes to marketing products and organizations, including brands like Ecolips, D'Artagnan, Celebrity Chef Darrel "DAS" Smith, nutpods, Real Oyster Cult, Flying Embers, Life Time Fitness, Kaylee's Culture, PATHWater, Naturally Chicago, 310 Nutrition, and Annemarie Skin.

PFG's On The Road To Expo West 2021 happens on May 11, 12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. EST via Zoom. To register, you may visit this link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsdO-oqDsvG9W5uNA8u_qc-_hRhe7IPAmw

About Publicity For GoodPublicity For Good is America's #1 PR firm for purpose-driven brands and industry experts to include the following: Flying Embers, Eco Lips, D'Artagnan, nutpods, Real Oyster Cult, Life Time Fitness, PATHWater, Kaylee's Culture, Naturally Chicago, 310 Nutrition, and many others.

We are a woman-owned and millennial-led firm with a mission to partner with companies who are committed to making the world a better place. We hand-select our clients based on their products, branding, impact, and innovation, and together, we uplift lives around the world through our participation in the Buy1Give1 Program.

Our disruptive approach uses public relations not to push products but to put the spotlight on a brand's socially impactful activities. To see how we have assisted these brands, go to: https://clutch.co/profile/publicity-good

This principle has guided us in generating millions of earned media impressions for clients, and has earned us recognition as Bulldog Awards' Small Agency of the Year and O'Dwyer's Best PR Firm for CPG Brands in 2019. Ultimately, we are dedicated to delivering high-impact publicity for brands that do good.

CONTACT:Heather DeSantis Founder/CEO Publicity For Good Media@publicityforgood.com

