Publicis Health Media And The Trevor Project Announce New Partnership

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) and The Trevor Project announced a new partnership today, with the non-profit becoming the primary social impact partner of #PHMLove, the agency's platform for community outreach. The organizations align their missions to save lives through activations that will run throughout 2021 and include educational programs and awareness campaigns.

The announcement comes amid a national mental health crisis, as 20% of Americans indicate their mental health significantly worsened in 2020, according to the American Psychological Association 1. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth are more than four (4) times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight or cisgender peers. 2

The collaboration between #PHMLove and The Trevor Project will help close the gap in public knowledge about the myriad factors that can increase an LGBTQ young person's risk for suicide, as well as demonstrate the urgency of more technological solutions for suicide prevention. PHM, a market-leading agency that was recently named "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by Human Rights Campaign as part of the Public Health collective, leverages expertise in connecting people with life-changing health solutions while elevating diverse perspectives in media and marketing. The partnership will incorporate strategies across employee engagement, editorial and social storytelling, digital media, public relations, and live experiences to drive increased awareness of The Trevor Project's mental health resources among diverse communities, contributing to the non-profit's mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people.

"Improved health and wellness begins with awareness and knowledge, advocacy and collaboration. When it comes to the health and wellbeing of our LGBTQ youth, there is no better partner than Trevor Project to help address the acute challenges these youth face today, and furnish solutions for a better, more supportive future," said Andrea Palmer, President of PHM. "We're thrilled to embark on this partnership to create meaningful change in LGBTQ lives, and grow our agency's own commitment to celebrating diversity and driving better health outcomes for all."

"Partnering with PHM will help The Trevor Project share our crisis services and educational resources with even more of the 1.8+ million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S.," said Joshua Weaver, Vice President of Marketing for The Trevor Project. "Education, creating a public dialogue, and decreasing mental health stigma are all paramount to suicide prevention. We're looking forward to collaborating throughout the year to share messages of love and support so LGBTQ young people know they are never alone."

Group Nine, the no. 1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S. [source: Nielsen DCR, June 2020] and home to NowThis—the no. 1 most-watched mobile news brand globally [Tubular Labs, June 2020], will also create content shining a light on this issue via NowThis' GLAAD Award-nominated series, "SEEN." To mark the launch of this partnership, #PHMLove + The Trevor Project are presenting season three of "SEEN," which is hosted by LGBTQ rights activist, Jazz Jennings and spotlights creators, influencers, and trailblazers who are raising their voices and bringing excluded narratives to center stage in pop culture. "SEEN" season three will run across NowThis social channels and will appear on a new SEEN destination on nowthisnews.com. Together with Group Nine and NowThis, PHM and The Trevor Project will be addressing issues of awareness and advocacy with editorial content throughout the year on this issue.

This collaboration speaks to the shared dedication to advancing the national health and wellness landscape through innovation and acceptance, particularly within deeply and disparately impacted communities. For more information about this collaboration, new content and upcoming initiatives, visit the microsite, and follow both organizations on social at PHM: Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn; and Trevor Project: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

1 APA. (2020). Stress in America 2020: A National Mental Health Crisis. Washington, DC: American Psychological Association 2 CDC. (2016). Sexual Identity, Sex of Sexual Contacts, and Health-Risk Behaviors Among Students in Grades 9-12: Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance. Atlanta, GA: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Publicis Health Media

PHM is the leading health media agency in the US. We are designed for—and dedicated to—delivering best-in-class solutions that connect people with meaningful health and wellness solutions every day. Guided by our genuine passion for health and wellness, our work across the entire media ecosystem helps real patients navigate the most pivotal moments of their healthcare journeys. To learn more about Publicis Health Media, visit https://www.publicishealthmedia.com/

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, and Questioning) young people. The organization works to save young lives by providing support through free and confidential suicide prevention and crisis intervention programs on platforms were young people spend their time: our 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text. We also run TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operate innovative education, research and advocacy programs.For more information, visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

About Group Nine

Group Nine has the most optimistic, fast moving, deeply connected brands in the categories that matter NOW. As the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020], Group Nine's brands are built for the platforms where young people spend the majority of their time. We reach over 80% of Americans in their 20s every month [Nielsen DCR, June 2020]. Audiences spend over 90 million hours a month engaging with our category-defining brands [platform analytics, August 2020] - NowThis, the no. 1 most-watched news and politics brand globally on social [Tubular Labs, May 2020]; The Dodo, the #1 media brand for reach on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, November 2019]; POPSUGAR, the #1 most engaged-with Women's Lifestyle site in the U.S. [Comscore, February 2020]; Thrillist, the most-trusted digital brand in food, drink, travel & entertainment; and Seeker, the no. 1 science brand on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, April 2020]. Group Nine has been recognized with hundreds of prestigious awards including Edward R. Murrow, James Beard, Cannes Lions, Critic's Choice, among others.

About NowThis

NowThis is the #1 mobile news brand in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020]. They have a singular mission: to make news engaging and relevant for young adults by humanizing our complicated world. By providing insightful context from a youth perspective, NowThis has revolutionized how news is consumed today. Launched in 2012, NowThis' entertaining, inspiring and informative videos are created for a mobile generation and receive over 2.6 billion monthly views [platform analytics, June 2020]. In December 2016, NowThis joined forces with Thrillist, The Dodo and Seeker to form Group Nine Media -- the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020].

