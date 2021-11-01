Public Storage Enhances Portfolio Coverage, Quality, And Growth With All Storage Acquisition

Public Storage (PSA) - Get Public Storage Report, the leading owner, acquirer, developer, and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the acquisition of the high-quality All Storage portfolio for $1.5 billion.

The portfolio comprises 56 self-storage properties (7.5 million net rentable square feet) primarily located in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market. The 52 properties in Dallas-Fort Worth add prominent locations in new, high-growth submarkets in addition to complementary locations in Public Storage's existing submarkets. With the addition of the acquisition properties, the Company's Dallas-Fort Worth portfolio will be unmatched in coverage and quality, with 172 locations and 15.5 million net rentable square feet. The additional properties are located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (3), and Killeen, Texas (1).

All Storage is a best-in-class self-storage developer, with many recently built properties in the acquisition portfolio. The resulting 75% average portfolio occupancy during the third quarter of 2021 provides significant growth opportunity for Public Storage's industry-leading operating platform. The Company plans to fund the acquisition with unsecured debt. The Company expects the transaction will be immediately accretive to FFO per share with accretion accelerating through stabilization by 2025. A presentation with further detail is available on the Investor Relations section of PublicStorage.com. CBRE represented All Storage on the transaction.

This acquisition reflects Public Storage's continued execution of its opportunistic growth strategy. Capitalizing on its industry-leading brand, operating scale, and growth-oriented balance sheet, the Company has been actively expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and development. Since the start of 2019, Public Storage has expanded its portfolio by approximately 36 million net rentable square feet, or 22%, through $6.3 billion of acquisitions, development, and redevelopment, including properties under contract.

"We are pleased to welcome the majority of the All Storage operations team and their customers to Public Storage's industry-leading brand and platform," said Joe Russell, Public Storage Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition is a direct reflection of how the team at Public Storage is committed to driving growth through our four-factor platform, which includes acquisitions, development, redevelopment, and third-party management. We continue to see a wide range of opportunities to acquire and develop properties in desirable markets as part of Public Storage's broader growth initiatives."

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,678 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 186 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 247 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the "Shurgard" brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) - Get PS Business Parks, Inc. Report which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company's website at PublicStorage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to our 2021 outlook and all underlying assumptions, our expected acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment activity, supply and demand for our self-storage facilities, information relating to operating trends in our markets, expectations regarding operating expenses, including property tax changes, our strategic priorities, expectations with respect to financing activities, rental rates, cap rates and yields, leasing expectations, our credit ratings, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of the words "outlook," "guidance," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to, those described in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 24, 2021 and in our other filings with the SEC including: general risks associated with the ownership and operation of real estate, including changes in demand, risk related to development, expansion and acquisition of self-storage facilities, potential liability for environmental contamination, natural disasters and adverse changes in laws and regulations governing property tax, real estate and zoning; risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies in the markets in which we operate, including risks related to current economic conditions and the economic health of our customers; risks associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic (the "COVID Pandemic") or similar events, including but not limited to illness or death of our employees or customers, negative impacts to the economic environment and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, and/or potential regulatory actions to (i) close our facilities if we were determined not to be an "essential business" or for other reasons, (ii) limit our ability to increase rent or otherwise limit the rent we can charge or (iii) limit our ability to collect rent or evict delinquent tenants; the risk that there could be an out-migration of population from certain high-cost major markets, if it is determined that the ability to "work from home," which has become more prominent during the COVID Pandemic, could allow certain workers to live in less expensive localities, which could negatively impact the occupancies and revenues of our properties in such major high-cost markets; the risk that more jurisdictions will reinstitute COVID Pandemic restrictions, which were previously eased, in response to increases in infections, including as a result of variants such as the Delta variant, or if additional pandemics occur; the risk that we could experience a change in the move-out patterns of our long-term customers due to economic uncertainty and the increases in unemployment resulting from changes in the macro environment, which could lead to lower occupancies and rent "roll down" as long-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates; risk of negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity capital as a result of the COVID Pandemic, which could have a material impact upon our capital and growth plans; the risk that the COVID Pandemic could adversely impact our ability to retain and hire employees, including as a result of vaccine or testing mandates; the impact of competition from new and existing self-storage and commercial facilities and other storage alternatives; the risk that our existing self-storage facilities may be at a disadvantage in competing with newly developed facilities with more visual and customer appeal; risks related to increased reliance on Google and Sparefoot as customer acquisition channels; difficulties in our ability to successfully evaluate, finance, integrate into our existing operations and manage properties that we acquire directly or through the acquisition of entities that own and operate self-storage facilities or to consummate announced acquisitions in the expected timeframe or at all; risks associated with international operations including, but not limited to, unfavorable foreign currency rate fluctuations, changes in tax laws and local and global economic uncertainty that could adversely affect our earnings and cash flows; risks related to our participation in joint ventures; the impact of the legal and regulatory environment, as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing environmental issues, taxes, our tenant reinsurance business, and labor, including risks related to the impact of new laws and regulations; risks of increased tax expense associated either with a possible failure by us to qualify as a REIT, or with challenges to the determination of taxable income for our taxable REIT subsidiaries; risks due to ballot initiatives or other actions that could remove the protections of Proposition 13 with respect to our real estate and result in substantial increases in our assessed values and property tax bills in California; changes in United States federal or state tax laws related to the taxation of REITs and other corporations; security breaches, including ransomware, or a failure of our networks, systems or technology could adversely impact our operations or our business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; risks associated with the self-insurance of certain business risks, including property and casualty insurance, employee health insurance and workers compensation liabilities; difficulties in raising capital at a reasonable cost; delays and cost overruns on our projects to develop new facilities or expand our existing facilities; difficulties in our ability to hire and retain skilled management and staff; ineffective succession planning for our CEO, executive management and our other key employees; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory actions which may divert management's time and attention, require us to pay damages and expenses or restrict the operation of our business; and economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All of our forward-looking statements, including those in this press release, are qualified in their entirety by this statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, new estimates, or other factors, events or circumstances after the date of these forward looking-statements, except when expressly required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements in this press release, or which management may make orally or in writing from time to time, neither as predictions of future events nor guarantees of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005936/en/