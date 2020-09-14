Public Libraries Connecting Readers Through National Digital Reading Event

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers nationwide are actively borrowing and discussing the next Libraries Transform Book Pick , the annual digital reading event that makes a featured ebook immediately available for free from public libraries. From September 14 th to 28 th, booklovers across the U.S. can borrow - without waitlists or holds - an ebook copy of the ambitious and masterfully wrought saga Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma. With the award-winning Libby app and a valid library card, readers can download and read the ebook, then discuss via social media.

The Libraries Transform Book Pick, facilitated by the American Library Association and OverDrive , is designed to connect readers across the U.S. simultaneously with the selected ebook through their public libraries to generate conversation across communities. A book guide and other materials to help digital book clubs and readers foster conversation are also available . This year's Book Pick program coincides with Library Card Sign-up Month, held each September to remind the public that a library card provides free access to extensive valuable resources. Community members use libraries for technology, media resources and educational programs that allow them to pursue their dreams and passions.

" Book of the Little Axe has been selected as the Libraries Transform Book Pick and I couldn't be more excited," exclaimed author Lauren Francis-Sharma. "It is ultimately a story about family and the communities we choose, and it is incredibly befitting that you'll be able to experience it as part of a larger community of literary lovers."

The selection of Book of the Little Axe for this program was made in consultation with editors at Booklist. Donna Seaman, the Adult Books editor at Booklist, stated, "We chose Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma because it is a strikingly original and richly compelling historical novel which illuminates the roots of America's dire systemic racism. Francis-Sharma's profoundly relevant saga will surely inspire meaningful discussions." Book of the Little Axe is published by Atlantic Monthly Press, an imprint of Grove Atlantic.

Join this national "digital book club" by downloading Libby from the Apple®, Android™ and Windows® app stores. Once installed, Libby helps users find their local public library and how to get a library card. Readers can then borrow Book of the Little Axe along with other ebooks and audiobooks in their local library's digital collection.

The Libraries Transform Book Pick is a collaboration between Booklist, the book review magazine of the American Library Association; Libraries Transform, the American Library Association's public awareness initiative; and OverDrive, ALA Library Champion and lead sponsor of Libraries Transform. For more information about the Libraries Transform Book Pick, please visit ilovelibraries.org/libraries-transform-book-pick. Readers can also follow the Libraries Transform Book Pick on ALA's Facebook and Twitter and join the discussion on social media using the hashtag #LTBookPick.

