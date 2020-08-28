Public Interest Registry Named As A 'Best Place To Work' In Washington, DC

RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the people behind the .ORG domain name, has been selected by The Washington Business Journal as one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work for 2020. PIR was selected because of its culture of caring and respect, its deeply held mission, and its commitment to honoring its people.

The Best Place to Work awards celebrate Washington, DC area companies that prioritize organizational culture, creating strong connections to the workplace for employees.

"As an exemplary domain name registry, PIR believes in putting our people first and fostering a culture of caring, inclusiveness and respect," said Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry. "As a result, we have an incredible team of people united behind the mission of expanding .ORGs worldwide and committed to providing the support and resources our community needs to make the world a better place. We are honored to receive this award and will continue to work every day to make PIR one of the best places to work anywhere."

PIR's culture includes a bold commitment to its global mission of supporting .ORGs, and a fundamental belief that each employee is a whole person, and is to be respected and valued as such.

The Best Places to Work Awards are determined based on a quantitative survey of Washington-area employees, administered by a third-party organization. Respondents were asked to rank their organization on qualities such as team effectiveness, trust in senior leaders and coworkers, manager effectiveness, communication, work-life balance and alignment with company goals.

The Washington Business Journal honored PIR at a virtual event held on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

About .ORG .ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

