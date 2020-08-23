Public Health Notice: Outbreak Of Salmonella Infections Linked To Peaches Imported From The United States

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Original Notice On this page Why you should take note Investigation summary Who is most at risk What you should do to protect your health Symptoms What the Government of Canada is doing Epidemiological information...

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Original Notice

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with federal and provincial public health partners, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella infections occurring in two provinces. The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported to PHAC.

Based on the investigation findings to date, the outbreak has been linked to peaches from Prima Wawona from the United States. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a consumer advisory for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona, sold from June 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020 in Canada. These peaches include yellow, white and organic peaches and were sold under various brand names:

Extrafresh

Harvest Sweet

Prima

Sweet 2 Eat

Sweet O

Sweet Value

Wawona

Wegmans

Do not eat, use, sell or serve any recalled peaches from Prima Wawona from the United States, or any products made with these peaches. This advice applies to all individuals across Canada, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes.

Peaches grown in Canada are not affected by this advice.

If you are not sure if the peaches in your home are the recalled peaches from Prima Wawona from the United States, do not eat them. This notice contains more advice on how to avoid getting sick.

As the investigation is ongoing, it is possible that additional sources could be identified, and additional food recall warnings related to this outbreak may be issued. This public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

As of August 23, 2020, there have been 33 confirmed case of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to this outbreak in two provinces: Ontario (22) and Quebec (11).

Individuals became sick between June and August 2020. Three individuals were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 91 years of age. The majority of cases (55%) are female.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a related consumer advisory for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings. More information on products recalled by Prima Wawona from the United States is available on CFIA's website.

The U.S. CDC is also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses that have a similar genetic fingerprint to illnesses reported in this outbreak. Investigators in Canada and the U.S. continue to collaborate to exchange information and identify commonalities in the outbreak information that may identify additional sources of illness or help to identify the cause of contamination in the peaches.

It is possible that more recent illnesses may be reported in the outbreak because there is a period of time between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between two and four weeks.

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but children aged 5 years and under, older adults, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for contracting serious illness.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

Do not eat, use, sell or serve any recalled peaches from Prima Wawona from the United States. This advice applies to all individuals across Canada, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes.

Peaches grown in Canada are not affected by this advice.

Advice to consumers

Individuals are asked to check their homes or establishments for any recalled products. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have the recalled peaches from Prima Wawona at home:

Do not eat them. Throw them away and wash your hands.



Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the peaches, such as countertops, fridge drawers, pantry shelves, knives, and cutting boards.



Throw the peaches away, even if some of them were eaten and no one has gotten sick.

Do not eat foods made with recalled peaches from Prima Wawona.

If you buy peaches at grocery or convenience stores:

Make sure they are not selling recalled peaches from Prima Wawona or serving fresh foods prepared with them.



If you can't confirm that the peaches in stores are not the recalled product, don't buy them.

If you have been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook food for other people.

infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook food for other people. Contact your local public health authority to report any food safety concerns at restaurants or grocery stores, or if you suspect food poisoning from a restaurant or other food establishments.

Advice to restaurants, retailers, suppliers and distributors

Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products.

Clean and sanitize all surfaces and storage bins that the recalled peaches may have come in contact with, including cutting boards, countertops, slicers, utensils, and containers used to store or transport them.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection , called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria from an infected animal, person or contaminated product.

Symptoms include:

fever

chills

diarrhea

abdominal cramps

headache

nausea

vomiting

These symptoms usually last for 4 to 7 days. In healthy people, salmonellosis often clears up without treatment, but sometimes antibiotics may be required. In some cases, severe illness may occur and hospitalization may be required. People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can be infectious from several days to several weeks. People who experience symptoms, or who have underlying medical conditions, should contact their health care provider if they suspect they have a Salmonella infection.

What is the Government of Canada doing

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health of Canadians from enteric disease outbreaks.

The Public Health Agency of Canada leads the human health investigation into an outbreak and is in regular contact with its federal, provincial and territorial partners to monitor the situation and to collaborate on steps to address an outbreak.

Health Canada provides food-related health risk assessments to determine whether the presence of a certain substance or microorganism poses a health risk to consumers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducts food safety investigations into the possible food source of an outbreak.

The Government of Canada will continue to update Canadians if new information related to this investigation becomes available.

