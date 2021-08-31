Public Cloud Services Market From Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry To Grow By USD 221.84 Bn |17000 Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the public cloud services market and it is poised to grow by USD 221.84 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Extensive research with data synthesis and validation on body masks market reports. Download a Free Sample Now!
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by region, which is the leading segment in the market? North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period and will be leading in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow? The public cloud services market size has the potential to grow by USD 221.84 billion during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market? Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges? The increasing adoption of IoT and ml and big data technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, security and compliance issues related to the public cloud may impede market growth.
- How big is the North America market?52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Report-The cloud backup and recovery market have the potential to grow by USD 14.59 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%. Download a free sample report now!
Data Center Physical Security Market Report -The data center physical security market has the potential to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%. Download a free sample report now!
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the shift toward reduced capital expenditures on IT hardware, the increasing number of data center hyper-scalers and colocation providers will offer immense growth opportunities. Network connectivity issues and latency, and vendor lock-in, and operational complexities are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this public cloud services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Public Cloud Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- SaaS
- IaaS
- PaaS
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The public cloud services market report covers the following areas:
- Public Cloud Services Market Size
- Public Cloud Services Market Trends
- Public Cloud Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies cloud simplifies disaster recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the Public Cloud Services Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist public cloud services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the public cloud services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the public cloud services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of public cloud services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- VMware Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-cloud-services-market-from-internet-services--infrastructure-industry-to-grow-by-usd-221-84-bn-17000--technavio-reports-301365651.html
SOURCE Technavio