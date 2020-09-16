PTS Advance Becomes A HUDDL3 Group Company

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTS Advance is excited to announce a number of leadership changes that are now in full effect.

Dustin House has been hired as Executive Vice President for the Energy & Infrastructure Division. House has a strong background in the Energy market, supporting human capital needs for major project execution, turnaround events, and emergent maintenance and repair programs. He also has a good track record for hiring early career staff into this industry and building diverse and highly productive teams.

Paul Blues has been hired as Executive Vice President for the Life Sciences and Direct Hire Divisions. Blues spent the early part of his career with Robert Half building out executive search and interim businesses in the UK and Australia. This experience, combined with his recent exposure in engineering and manufacturing markets, will allow him to lead the development of our consulting practice for Life Sciences and build on the Direct Hire services offering, including retained search and project RPO.

Jenny McCambridge has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. Having served over 15 years with PTS Advance, managing some of our most critical client sites and work programs, McCambridge now steps up into a role supporting House and Blues and the wider Managing Director group in shaping solutions for our clients, including the implementation of our new Private Talent Pool portal.

With the formation of this new leadership team, Dane Groeneveld (CEO), Russell Stein (CFO), David Stein (COO), and Josh Hobgood (VP - Finance) all move to a newly formed holding company - HUDDL3 group. HUDDL3 group will provide support and shared services to the PTS Advance organization, with an additional focus placed on acquiring and forming new software and professional services companies that will drive Innovation and Teamwork in the Human Capital Ecosystem.

Dane Groeneveld, CEO of HUDDL3 Group stated "After a difficult year navigating COVID-19, we identified a necessary shift in business operations to support our employees and customers through this market cycle. This includes rapid expansion of our national footprint, so that we can better deploy talent to the operating sites where projects and maintenance activities are returning. We have great confidence in the roles that House, Blues and McCambridge will play in finding new solutions and expanding the work that we can provide to our employees."

