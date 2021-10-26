PTOP ANNOUNCES THE RESUBMISSION OF THE IMPROVED MOBICARD MOBILE APPS TO THE APPLE STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY

Cambridge, MA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network a.k.a MobiCard Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP) is happy to announce that on Tuesday 10/25/2021 we have resubmitted our Mobicard apps back to their respective app stores for review with the goal of being published and back in the stores again soon. The audit could take a couple of months, or it may be expedited and take only a few weeks. It is in the app stores hands now.

PTOP MobiCard (otc: PTOP) (@freemobicard) / Twitter will be hosting a TwitterSpaces on this Thursday 10/28/21 at 7pm EST to address any questions, comments, concerns, or suggestions. This Thursday, PTOP's tech team will be hosting a TwitterSpaces at 7pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss the technical side of MobiCard. It will be hosted by our CTO Nicholis Santana, and he will be joined by our Principal Software Engineer/Solution Architect Jay Wallace. If you would like to join, follow this link: MobiCard (otc: PTOP) (@freemobicard) / Twitter or follow @freemobicard on Twitter. At the end of the TwitterSpaces, we will allow an open forum time for any suggestions or questions. For those interested in regular tech communications, you can follow the CTO on Twitter @NicholisSantana .

Our mobile app was not in the AppStore due to the fact that our internal team had to resubmit the app to GooglePlay and Apple under MobiCard's development accounts (it was previously submitted under our prior developer. Given the fact that Think Latitude's had submitted the applications under their own development account). Best practices as a third-party development contractor would have been to create all accounts under the MobiCard name and hand over the Administrative rights to the MobiCard executives upon completion, however this was not the case and has forced us into extra work. Since then, we have moved forward with our own Apple and GooglePlay development accounts and have resubmitted to the store with our new backend. Think Latitude took us out of the app stores, to our surprise, did not transfer over the apps as detailed in our contract as we had expected. Our internal team lead by Mr. CTO Nicholis Santana was shocked by their lack of cooperation but was up to the challenge to fix things for our shareholders. PTOP is exploring options on this matter.

Mr. Santana and Mr. along with Jay Wallace worked diligently to create an entirely new backend for the MobiCard application.

"After analyzing Think Latitudes code, we came to the realization that the backend would not support a large user base and it did not meet the standards of an enterprise application. The new backend incorporates a microservices architecture with application monitoring and metrics, load balancing, unit testing, failover, a development instance and a production instance, replicated database for development and production, as well as many more things to further build upon. We felt that it was imperative that we addressed the backend issues prior to moving forward" stated CTO Santana.

Now that PTOP has completed the backend, Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis has instructed the development team to move on to their next strategic objective :; a completely new redesign.

"I want the new redesign to look better, be easier to use, and have a much friendlier user interaction. As far as I am concerned, we never got out of beta testing of the MobiCard App. Therefore, I sought out more qualified talent to get the BEST product possible for MobiCard and our shareholders," declared CEO Mr. Sodaitis.

Currently, the application will run with our backend and Think Latitudes UI/UX. Our next update will incorporate the new UI/UX that we have shared snapshots of on our twitter pages.

"We are the 1 st digital business card company with mobile apps. MobiCard is the only app that gives proprietary solutions and has data analytics. Our competitors have to be physically close to someone to share their card with them with outdated web applications like dinosaurs. Our card allows people to share their card over a zoom call, or by text, email, verbally over the phone, 6 feet apart, or even 10,000 miles away. Once we have our cards back into the store the upside potential is tremendous. MobiCard is by far the most effective digital business card out there, and we look forward to demonstrating that again. The best time in my opinion to invest in a company is right before it starts to grow. There has never been a better time to get involved with PTOP than there is now. Stay tuned as there are many more positive things to come," concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc. 45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139 Phone: 1-617-651-2460 Email: info@freemobicard.com

Peer to Peer Network aka MobiCard is the 1st of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MobiCard is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking video's, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links and multimedia content. The platform sharing and alert system enables users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.. The system provides the user instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third-party referrals all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.