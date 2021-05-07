PTON DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Peloton Interactive (PTON) Investors To Filing Of Securities Class Action, Advises Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm Now

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Report investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Sept. 11, 2020 - Apr. 16, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Report Securities Fraud Class Action:The complaint alleges Peloton misled investors by misrepresenting and concealing that (1) Peloton was focused on safety, (2) Peloton's Tread+ caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both, including death, and (3) despite knowledge of the dangers posed by Tread+, defendants did not recall or suggest halting its use.

Investors began to learn the truth on Apr. 17, 2021, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urgently warned consumers to stop using the Tread+ after finding one death and dozens of incidents of children being sucked under the Tread+. The next day, CEO John Foley announced Peloton had no intention of recalling or to stop selling the Tread+, calling the CPSC's warning "inaccurate and misleading."

These events sent the price of Peloton shares crashing lower.

Most recently, on May 5, 2021, Peloton issued a recall of its Tread+ and admitted it was wrong to call the CPSC's warning "inaccurate and misleading."

This news sent the price of Peloton shares crashing lower again.

"We're focused on investors' losses proving Peloton deceived investors about the dangers posed by Tread+," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers:Persons with non-public information regarding Peloton should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

