PTK Acquisition Corp. Securities To Commence Separate Trading

PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: PTK.U) (the " Company") announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about September 23, 2020. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols "PTK" and "PTK.W", respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on NYSE American under the symbol "PTK.U."

PTK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. PTK Acquisition Corp.'s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on target businesses operating in North America in the high-tech industry.

