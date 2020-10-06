PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or...

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or "the Company") (PT) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2018 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material facts, and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Pintec you have until November 30, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

