Psychotherapist Jonathan Berent Releases Mind Surgery Podcast For Public Speaking Anxiety & Fear Of Being Noticeably Nervous

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fear of being noticeably nervous during public speaking renders many business professionals helpless including high performers. Noticeably nervous includes panic, sweating, blushing, stammering, voice freeze, and dissociation. These symptoms are often driven by obsessive worry and perfectionism.

Jonathan Berent, L.C.S.W. explains "while there are endless options for public speaking help there is very little real clinical methodology available for public speaking anxiety disorder." Berent has worked with literally thousands of individuals including CEOs, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Berent adds "while many of my patients have achieved the pinnacle of business success, many who have done well in treatment have said this is the hardest thing I've done in my life. What they are referencing is the process of going inside, introspection. It's cross training. Most sufferers will do anything to avoid this dynamic wanting the answer to be solely technique. While technique is certainly important, core work, which is the process of identifying core emotion and channeling this energy is the key to success."

In most cases public speaking anxiety disorder accrues with time. Berent explains that the anxiety becomes a deeply ingrained mind-body, or psychophysiological reflex. In many cases patients enter treatment having become overly dependent on medication with no sense of a proactive therapeutic gameplan.

This podcast is a clinical map for healing. It teaches the treatment architecture for performance anxiety, panic, fear of blushing (erythrophobia), fear of sweating (hyper-hidrosis), voice freeze (selective mutism), dissociation, obsessive worry, and perfectionism.

Jonathan Berent, L.C.S.W. has pioneered treatment for social and performance anxiety having worked with thousands of patients since 1978. He is the author of "Beyond Shyness: How to Conquer Social Anxieties" (Simon & Schuster) and "Work Makes Me Nervous" (Wiley). Jonathan has extensive media experience including Oprah, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, Fox, The New York Times, Newsday, The Chicago Tribune, and The Boston Globe.

