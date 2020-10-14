Psychic Medium Nancy Mello Offers Insight Into Ghosts And Supernatural For Halloween

MYSTIC, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween approaching, prominent psychic medium, clairvoyant, and animal intuitive Nancy Mello offers her unique viewpoint on ghosts, the supernatural, and why we tend to be afraid of the unknown.

Growing up in the California farmland, Nancy Mello felt ghosts and "energy" around her. At a young age, Nancy would "see" people in her yard. It was terrifying, made worse by her parents laughing it off as an overactive imagination. The visions stopped as her comprehension grew that she could hear those others could not through her consciousness. She developed an understanding there were people that had died that were speaking to and through her.

It wasn't until adulthood with her clairvoyant and medium abilities fully developed that she understood the difference between ghosts and loved ones that were just coming around to say hi.

"Ghosts convey a negative, demanding, energy. They will attempt to disrupt and scare someone to be noticed. A loved one that has passed on is less about disrupting and more about persistence. You'll get a bird that comes to your window every morning, or a penny on the ground," Nancy explained.

It is this message that Nancy wants to convey as we celebrate the October holiday. We can honor loved ones that have passed on without giving into the fearful connotation Halloween can sometimes evoke. The act of lighting a candle, saying the person's name, and featuring photo of a loved one that has passed can continue the bond between the living and the dead.

Understanding that life continues on for all of us after this is just one of the messages that Nancy loves to convey every day through her work with people and pets. "Connecting with dead friends and relatives can be a scary prospect for a lot of people, it requires that we let go of understanding that we can't see everything to believe. Ghosts are easier for people to accept because they make more noise," Nancy explains. "When we allow ourselves to be open to the idea that life goes on after this, it frees us from being afraid."

Whether it's finding what's going "bump in the night" in our house or seeing what our future holds, Nancy can help.

