Psychedelic Band WEEED Debut New Song, 'Rhythm On The Ground, Part 3' And Announce New Album 'Do You Fall?'

PORTLAND, Ore., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland heavy psychedelic band WEEED announces a new music video today, for the song "Rhythm on the Ground, Part 3" directed by Rodrigo Courtney and co-produced by LEMAT and Hanna Katarina. Their seventh studio album Do You Fall? is also co-released today through Halfshell Records of Seattle and Six Tonnes De Chair out of France.

Watch Rhythm on the Ground, Part 3 HERE .

WEEED's bassist Gabriel Seaver says, "' Rhythm on the Ground, Part 3' is the centerpiece of Do You Fall?. It's about letting go and grounding ourselves in the natural processes and cycles of life, and the songs really serve as medicine for our emotional transformation."

Do You Fall? doesn't fit just one genre. Supported by the band's history of complex time signatures, vocal harmonies, and raw heaviness, the theme of falling is deeply tied to the context in which the songs on this album came to be. The band sets aside bass for the first time, relying on twin electric guitars, with hints of folk passing through hypnotic and energetic jams inspired by North and West African songs and rhythms.

"The album comes at a really difficult time for us, with John and I both losing our mothers within several weeks of each other," says singer and guitarist Mitch Fosnaugh. "But seeing the new video come to life has been truly cathartic for us--it's all about loss and grief, and it's also about new love. It's about better understanding ourselves by letting go. Getting the music out and thinking about going back on tour, it's what our moms would have wanted."

Formed in 2008, WEEED was started by Gabriel Seaver, Mitch Fosnaugh and John Goodhue on Bainbridge Island, Washington. They are joined by Evan Franz on drums and Ian Hartley on percussion, and are a set of experimental musicians who utilize double drum sets, percussion, bass, guitar, flute, synthesizers, vocal harmony and ambient live looping. Over their first three albums, the trio developed their intricately crafted long-form doom metal, which they jokingly dubbed, "hippie metal".

Having played hundreds of shows across North America, Mexico, and Europe, they've shared the stage with the likes of Earth, Om, Acid Mothers Temple, Dead Meadow, Wand, Connan Mockasin, Kikagaku Moyo, and many others.

Do You Fall? is available today via Halfshell Records and Six Tonnes De Chair in LP, CD, cassette, and digital. A limited "milky clear orb" LP is also available.

Do You Fall? tracklist

Ontological Register Moment to Moment Rhythm On The Ground Anicha something about having your feet in the river Reflection Sun Song Path to Dhamma Khunja Rhythm On The Ground (pt. 3)

