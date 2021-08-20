Psoriatic Arthritis Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2030 - Focus On United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, And Japan

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Psoriatic Arthritis in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. Psoriatic Arthritis EpidemiologyThe Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions. Key FindingsThe disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology segmented as the Prevalent Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis, diagnosed cases of Psoriatic Arthritis, Age-specific Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis, Gender-specific cases of Psoriatic Arthritis, and Severity-specific Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Psoriatic Arthritis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030. Country-wise Psoriatic Arthritis EpidemiologyThe epidemiology segment also provides the Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.The total diagnosed prevalence population of Psoriatic Arthritis in the 7MM was estimated to be 1,486,869 cases in 2020. Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging DrugsSkyrizi (AbbVie) is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is linked to several chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis. Skyrizi received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (Ps) in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The drug is approved in Japan for treating plaque psoriasis, generalized pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis, and PsA in adults who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies. Phase III trials of Skyrizi in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and PsA are ongoing. With positive top-line results from two important phases III trials for psoriatic arthritis, the company filed regulatory submissions for PsA in FDA and EMA and expects FDA approval for treating psoriatic arthritis in 2022.Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn) (Sun Pharma) is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, already indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, in the United States, Australia, and Japan and under the brand name ILUMETRI in Europe. The drug is currently under phase III evaluation and is expected to enter the market by 2023. Psoriatic Arthritis Market OutlookRising awareness about the disease, evolving patient research prospective, supporting government policies, funds, approvals, and emerging research would significantly drive the market in the forecast period (2021-2030).AbbVie holds the highest market position among all the current pharma players despite facing tough competition and the emergence of biosimilars due to its strategic launch of two candidate drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi, in the upcoming years.

Both the drugs are already approved in the US and EU market: Rinvoq to treat moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis and risankizumab to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Also, Rinvoq got the latest approval in the EU market for PsA, and Skyrizi is already approved in Japan. Hence, with the subsequent launch of these drugs, Abbvie is likely to continue to dominate the therapeutic market. Key FindingsThis section includes a glimpse of the Psoriatic Arthritis market in the 7MM. The market size of Psoriatic Arthritis in the 7MM was USD 6420 Million in 2020.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Psoriatic Arthritis in 20183.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Psoriatic Arthritis in 2030 4. Executive Summary of Psoriatic Arthritis 5. Disease Background and Overview5.1. Introduction5.2. Clinical Manifestations5.3. Classification5.4. Risk Factors5.5. Pathogenesis of PSA5.6. Diagnosis5.7. Differential Diagnosis5.8. Treatment and Management5.8.1. ACR/NPF Recommendations for Psoriatic arthritis5.8.2. Summary of differences in recommendations5.8.3. EULAR Recommendations 6. Epidemiology and Patient Population6.1. Key Findings6.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Psoriatic arthritis (PsA)6.3. Epidemiology of Psoriatic arthritis (PsA)6.3.1. Prevalent Cases of Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) 6.3.2. Diagnosed Cases of Psoriatic arthritis (PsA6.3.3. Age-specific Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis 6.3.4. Gender-specific cases of Psoriatic Arthritis 6.3.5. Severity-specific Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis 7. Organizations contributing towards Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) 8. Patient Journey 9. Case Reports 10. Marketed Products10.1. Key cross Competition10.2. Humira (Adalimumab): AbbVie10.3. Enbrel (Etanercept): Amgen/Pfizer10.4. Orencia (Abatacept): Bristol-Myers Squibb10.5. Simponi (Golimumab): Janssen Biotech10.6. Remicade (Infliximab): Janssen Biotech10.7. Otezla (Apremilast): Amgen10.8. Stelara (ustekinumab): Janssen Biotech10.9. Taltz (ixekizumab): Eli Lilly and Company10.10. Cosentyx (Secukinumab): Novartis10.11. Tremfya (Guselkumab): Janssen Biotech10.12. Xeljanz (Tofacitinib): Pfizer10.13. Cimzia (Certolizumab pegol): UCB 11. Emerging Therapies11.1. Key Cross Competition11.2. Skyrizi (risankizumab): AbbVie11.3. Rinvoq (Upadacitinib): AbbVie11.4. Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb11.5. Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharma Global FZE11.6. Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma11.7. Neihulizumab: AltruBio11.8. Brepocitinib (PF 6700841): Pfizer 12. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA): Seven Major Market Analysis12.1. Key Findings12.2. Market Size of Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in 7MM12.3. Market Outlook 13. KOL Views 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers 16. Market Barriers 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Market Access 19. Appendix Companies Mentioned

