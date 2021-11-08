PSI Repair Services Enters Service Partnership With Dinghan SMART Railway Technology GmbH

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Repair Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries and leading industrial equipment repair service, announced today that it has entered into a service partnership with Dinghan SMART Railway Technology GmbH of Germany. Dinghan develops and manufactures innovative auxiliary power converters for international rolling stock. The product portfolio ranges from single devices, such as battery chargers or air conditioning inverters, to complete auxiliary power converters for passenger cars and multiple-unit trains.

The partnership allows U.S. rail operators, which rely on Dinghan SMART Railway Technology products to keep their trains moving, a local expert for time-sensitive part repairs and engineering services.

Since 1967, PSI Repair Services has offered industry-leading industrial component repair services for poorly performing electronics, hydraulics, robotics and precision mechanical assemblies. PSI serves a wide range of industries like automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, pulp and paper, semiconductor, and transportation. All work comes with a free evaluation, performance test and warranty. In some cases, customers save 70% versus the cost of buying a replacement component from the OEM. And, if you need to get your critical system back up and running again as quickly as possible, PSI also offers emergency services and surplus parts (depending on availability) to help you out of a jam.

In addition, PSI offers robust engineering services to help you make better, cost-effective decisions. PSI's engineering services include custom tests, root cause analysis, product upgrades, remanufacturing, and new product manufacturing services. The custom test program utilizes advanced diagnostic equipment, allowing PSI to detect hard part failures, as well as parts degraded due to stress, right down to the microchip level. The root-cause analysis service allows PSI to get a comprehensive view into a customer's production environment to identify all the elements connected to recurring problems so that the appropriate corrective actions eliminate the problem. The product upgrade service allows PSI to improve upon legacy design with newer, more reliable technology. PSI's remanufacturing services are available for obsolete and unsalvageable parts, such as circuit boards and power supplies. Finally, the new product manufacturing service is available for customers who need a cost-effective option to produce a small run of unique legacy parts or components.

"PSI is proud to partner with the product innovators at Dinghan SMART Railway Technology," said Mike Fitzpatrick, General Manager of PSI Repair Services, Inc. "We understand the implications of downtime for rail operators here in the United States, so we are happy to provide them with local, cost-effective services and quicker turnarounds on their Dinghan SMART Railway parts."

Visit PSI Repair Services in booth 3075 at the APTA (American Public Transit Association) TRANSform Conference & Expo November 8-10, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. For more details about the event, visit https://www.aptaexpo.com.

For more information on Dinghan SMART Railway Technology, visit https://www.dinghan-germany.com/Home-EN.

For more information about PSI, visit www.psi-repair.com. You can also follow PSI Repair Services on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

