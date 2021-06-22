PSemi Kicks Off Portfolio Expansion In Wi-Fi 6E And Ultra-Wideband

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, today announces its top-selling UltraCMOS® PE42424, a single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) radio frequency switch supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband standards and technology. Designed to enhance next-generation carrier and enterprise connectivity products, the PE42424 offers high linearity, fast switching and optimal isolation up to 8.5 GHz. In a compact 1.5 x 1.5 mm form factor, it exceeds the power and performance requirements of 802.11ax Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband technologies.

Unlike Wi-Fi 6, which only supported devices that operated up to 6 GHz, Wi-Fi 6E is extended up to 7.125 GHz, providing more seamless connections, faster data rates and transmission accuracy to the wireless ecosystem. The PE42424 delivers a frequency range up to 8.5 GHz to accommodate the increasing demand for reliable ultra-wideband technology, while remaining fully compliant for use in Wi-Fi 6 applications at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands for maximum application flexibility.

"The semiconductor industry has seen a marked increase in device designers taking advantage of ultra-wideband technology, from location detection and radar to proximity sensing, and the extended frequency range of Wi-Fi 6E," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi Corporation. "pSemi has sold over 25 million units of the PE42424, and this high-performance switch will continue being an ideal solution for existing and emerging connectivity technologies, such as Wi-Fi 7."

Product Features and Capability

The PE42424 delivers high linearity levels of 61 dBm IIP3 and 125 dBm IIP2 and fast switching of 145 nanoseconds at up to a 125 kHz switching rate to ensure the highest levels of signal routing performance and transmit signal integrity in Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband applications. Additionally, the switch provides exceptional off-port isolation levels of 48 dB at 2.4 GHz and 35 dB at 5.8 GHz and exceeds 31 dB at 7.125 GHz, enabling more reliable connections and additional spectrum capacity up to 8.5 GHz.

The PE42424 is manufactured on the pSemi patented UltraCMOS® process and offered in 6-lead, 1.5 x 1.5 mm DFN packaging. At nearly half the size of competitive product offerings, the switch's compact form factor returns valuable board real estate back to the designers and system architects of next-generation connectivity products.

Availability

Contact your regional sales representative for samples, evaluation kits and volume-production pricing. Download the datasheet for complete specifications, performance data and images.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The pSemi name, pSemi logo, Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

