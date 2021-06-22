PSemi DOCSIS-Compliant Switch Delivers Unparalleled Linearity Enhancements To Maximize Data Rates

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi ® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, today introduces a DOCSIS 3.1-compliant switch that meets increased demands for faster download speeds, higher bandwidth and data throughput required for today's home internet connections. The UltraCMOS® PE42726 is a single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) radio frequency switch designed for use in cable broadband applications including DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, set-top boxes and residential gateways. PE42726 delivers high linearity, excellent low-frequency harmonics performance and high surge immunity in the 5-1794 MHz band.

"As remote work has become mainstream, global cable operators are deploying higher data rates to meet increased usage and bandwidth demands over existing cable connections. pSemi offers a family of RF solutions for cable broadband, including patented linearity technology enhancements to maximize data rates," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi Corporation. "PE42726 is the industry's highest linearity, lowest spurious noise RF switch delivering best-in-class harmonics for industry standard DOCSIS 3.1 and beyond."

Product Features and Capability

The PE42726 delivers best-in-class linearity across 5-1794 MHz with exceptional second and third harmonic performance of -121 dBc and -150 dBc, respectively, at the fundamental frequency of 17 MHz. These levels ensure the upstream transmit (Tx) signal keeps the downstream receive (Rx) frequency range free of any unwanted self-interference across the shared coax cable. This switch features low insertion loss of 0.3 dB at 1218 MHz and high isolation performance of 39 dB at 204 MHz to keep Tx signal loss very low and to help with overall isolation of two independent diplexer filter paths.

Additionally, the PE42726 can support the performance requirements of DOCSIS 4.0. The PE42726 is manufactured on pSemi's patented UltraCMOS® process and offered in a 12-lead, 3 × 3 mm QFN package.

Availability

Contact your regional sales representative for samples, evaluation kits and volume pricing. Download the datasheet for complete specifications, performance data and images.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The pSemi name, pSemi logo, Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

