PSC Rebrands As Parkhill

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 75 years, communities around Texas and New Mexico have relied on Parkhill, Smith & Cooper to provide innovative, collaborative, and relevant solutions for design services. On Tuesday, the company announced its rebranding as Parkhill, in response to company growth, and a renewal in its mission of Building Community and sustaining relationships.

"With new leadership, plus celebrating our 75th year in business, 2020 was the opportune time to undergo rebranding," said President and CEO Jay Edwards. "Our firm has grown rapidly over the past several years — including new offices and practices — and we want our visual identity to reflect the quality and caliber at which we are operating ."

In addition to the name, the company has also launched a new URL, www.parkhill.com to reflect the branding change.

Parkhill was established in 1945 and has more than 450 employees in offices across Texas and New Mexico. It is a multidisciplinary firm that provides comprehensive architectural and engineering design services for a multitude of projects in government, commercial and institutional sectors - including K-12 and higher education, municipal and public works, environmental, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, and church facilities.

The firm has grown significantly over the last 20 years, more than doubling in staff size while adding offices across New Mexico and Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Austin. Parkhill has won hundreds of awards since its inception and is recognized annually among the leaders in architecture and engineering by Building Design + Construction, Engineering News-Record, Architectural Record, and as one of the "Best Firms to Work For" by Zweig Group.

The new brand identity is a visual representation of who Parkhill is - confident, smart, and approachable. The new logomark has stability and simple elegance, and the typography represents the company's comprehensive and balanced way it approaches work.

Parkhill's design professionals include architects, civil engineers, interior designers, landscape architects, MEP engineers, structural engineers and professional surveyors. This unique balance as an architecture and engineering firm, offering comprehensive services and thoughtful solutions, helps set the firm apart from others.

The company was founded in 1945 when three engineers came together to offer design services and solutions to communities rebuilding and recovering after World War II. Now, Parkhill embarks on a new journey as the country rebuilds and recovers again after 2020, never losing sight of the same promises that were made to communities 75 years ago.

"Our mission, vision and values have not changed. We are about Building Community," said Edwards. "The name Parkhill is an acknowledgment and celebration of the company's roots and history. But we also understand the needs in our world continue to change. As we look forward to the next generation of projects that will positively impact people's lives, our Parkhill brand is a renewal of our longstanding promise to build community through expertise and relationships."

Contact: Travis CramO: 806.473.3614C: 806.392.8805

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psc-rebrands-as-parkhill-301123387.html

SOURCE Parkhill, Smith and Cooper