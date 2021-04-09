PS Business Parks, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss first quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9173; the conference ID is PSBQ121. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 12, 2021 at 800-839-5146, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 400, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of March 31, 2021, the Company wholly owned 27.8 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in an entity developing a 411‑unit multifamily apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

