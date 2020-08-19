PruittHealth Announces Industry-Leading Infection Control Measures

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth today announced plans to significantly expand its infection preventionist network in order to dedicate resources to more of its skilled nursing centers. This bold investment of $4.2 million will ensure a full-time infection preventionist at each location over 100 beds and a part-time infection preventionist for centers with 60 to 99 beds.

PruittHealth also announced it is expanding Joint Commission accreditation to each of its 102 skilled nursing centers. Joint Commission accreditations are already in place for 26 PruittHealth home health offices and 16 PruittHealth skilled nursing centers throughout the Southeast.

"Like The Joint Commission, PruittHealth rigorously examines its quality and infection control processes in order to protect patients, residents, and caregivers," explained Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. "Infection control measures are imperative to defeating COVID-19. We look forward to working with our infection preventionists and The Joint Commission to further enhance infection prevention measures and save lives."

At the onset of this public health crisis, PruittHealth quickly established itself as an industry leader in transparent communication and proactive measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. Below are additional steps the organization has taken to safeguard its patients and employees during this pandemic:

On-going sourcing and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE). To date, the company has invested approximately $8 million in PPE.

in PPE. Air scrubber and filtration system installations at each skilled nursing center

Isolation units and walls for containment

Kiosks for daily screening of staff and patients

Mandated infection control training for all employees

Aggressive COVID-19 testing, upon availability

Transparent data on its Emergency Preparedness webpage, to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting guidelines

With ceased visitation, scheduled more than 21,000 video chats between PruittHealth patients and their loved ones

Emergency Operations Center for employee and patients' family questions

Connecting physicians with their PruittHealth patients via telehealth

Increased cleaning frequency

Postponed communal activities

PruittHealth's highest priority continues to be the well-being of its patients. Patients, family members, or employees with questions are encouraged to contact the Emergency Operations Center at 855-742-5983. For updates and more information on PruittHealth's disease protocols, visit PruittHealth.com.

About PruittHealthA family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

