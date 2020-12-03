Prudential Financial, Inc. To Participate In 2020 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) - Get Report will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. On that day at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET, Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live webcast on Prudential Financial's Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through December 23, 2020.

Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

