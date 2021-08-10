Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) - Get Report announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021.

