PRSA Maryland Bestows 47 Awards At First Virtual 'Best In Maryland' Gala

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Society of America Maryland Chapter bestowed 47 Best in Maryland (BIM) awards in 26 categories, including a new COVID-19 category, as well as five professional awards during a virtual gala and awards show held on December 10, 2020.

For the second year in a row, the Best in Show award was presented to Sandy Hillman Communications, this year for "Apollo 11 50th Anniversary at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex."

Maryland Auto Insurance won the most BIM awards (seven), followed by Crosby Marketing Communications with six.

BIM 2020 award submissions were judged by the PRSA Hoosier Chapter. The event was emceed by Tia Malloy, following an introduction by outgoing chapter President Lisa Brusio Coster. Following is a list of all awardees:

Professional Awards Lifetime Achievement (20+ years) - Kenneth R. Smith, APR Paul E. Welsh (10+ years) - Courtney Benhoff, Erickson Living Partner of Distinction - Beyond Definition Educator of the Year - Melanie Formentin, Towson University PR Team of the Year - Abel Communications Kathleen Kelly Scholarship - Faith Schanck, Hofstra University

Best in Maryland Award Winners

Programs COMMUNITY RELATIONS Best in Maryland : HASA Partners with BOPA as "Access and Inclusion Partner" - Abel Communications Award of Excellence: Community Comes First in West Baltimore Hospital Acquisition - LifeBridge Health COVID-19 COMMUNICATIONS Best in Maryland : Promoting COVID-19 Relief Fund to Support America's Veterans - DAV and Crosby Marketing Award of Excellence: Helping the Military Community Navigate the Impacts of COVID-19 - Military OneSource and Crosby Marketing Award of Excellence: United Way of Central Maryland's COVID-19 Communications - Sandy Hillman Communications EVENTS AND OBSERVANCES < 7 DAYS Best in Maryland / Best in Show: Apollo 11 50th Anniversary at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex - Sandy Hillman Communications Award of Excellence: Project Sanctuary Comes to Maryland - Devaney & Associates, Inc. Award of Excellence: St. John Properties $10M Bonus Announcement - Planit EVENTS AND OBSERVANCES > 7 DAYS Best in Maryland : Made Possible By Viewers Like You: Celebrating 50 Years of MPT - Maryland Public Television Award of Excellence: Work Zone Safety - Maryland State Highway Administration INTEGRATED COMMUNICATIONS Best in Maryland : DAV Victories for Veterans PSA Campaign - Crosby Marketing and DAV Award of Excellence: "Designed by Moms" Family Birthplace Campaign - Devaney & Associates, Inc. INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS Best in Maryland : I'm Dedicated to my C.R.A.F.T. - Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company MARKETING Best in Maryland : FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance Award of Excellence: BGE Fairy Tale Campaign - Baltimore Gas & Electric Award of Excellence: Maryland 529 Marketing Campaign - The Hatcher Group MULTICULTURAL PUBLIC RELATIONS Best in Maryland : FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance PUBLIC SERVICE Best in Maryland : #StopScammersSunday - BGE Award of Excellence: Active Shooter Preparedness Seminars - Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company Award of Excellence: MD Move Over Campaign - Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company

Components ADVERTORIALS Best in Maryland : FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance ANNUAL REPORTS Best in Maryland : Tuerk House 2018-2019 Annual Report - Devaney & Associates, Inc. BEST USE OF INFLUENCER COMMUNICATION Best in Maryland : FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance BROCHURES - Print Best in Maryland : E-ZPass Maryland: The Broulder - Van Eperen Award of Excellence: MD Move Over Pamphlet - Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company CREATIVE TACTICS - Assoc/Nonprofit/Govt Best in Maryland : E-ZPass Maryland on Wheels - Van Eperen Award of Excellence: Washington Dulles International Airport Takeover - Kaiser Permanente and Crosby Marketing CREATIVE TACTICS - For Profit Best in Maryland : Conrad Siegel's "Investment Committee Meeting in a Box" - Abel Communications EDITORIALS/OP-ED COLUMNS Award of Excellence: State Highway Administrator Appeals to Drivers Approaching Work Zones - Maryland State Highway Administration FEATURE STORIES Best in Maryland : United Way of Central Maryland's FISH Project - Sandy Hillman Communications MAGAZINES/NEWSLETTERS - Digital Best in Maryland : Photo Solutions - Coyle Studios MEDIA RELATIONS - Assoc/Nonprofit/Govt Best in Maryland : Reading Partners - Collins + Co. Award of Excellence: Ingenuity Project Media Relations Campaign - Devaney & Associates, Inc. Award of Excellence: NAA's Rent Control & Housing Affordability Media Relations Campaign - Abel Communications MEDIA RELATIONS - For Profit Award of Excellence: Live! Casino & Hotel's Chef Ed Competes on Chopped - Stanton Communications, and Live! Casino & Hotel PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS (PSA) Best in Maryland : DAV Victories for Veterans -- Bobby & Carmen PSA - Crosby Marketing and DAV Award of Excellence: The Good In You PSA - Crosby Marketing and HRSA PUBLICATIONS Best in Maryland : 2020 Scholarly Journals Catalog - Johns Hopkins University Press RESEARCH/ EVALUATION Best in Maryland : FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance SOCIAL MEDIA - Assoc/Nonprofit/Govt Best in Maryland : FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance Award of Excellence: MilSpouse Appreciation Day - Crosby Marketing and Military OneSource Award of Excellence: Move Over Law Safety Campaign - Maryland State Highway Administration VIDEOS Best in Maryland : Afya Video - The Hatcher Group Award of Excellence: Virtual Ribbon Cutting for Watkins Mill Interchange - Maryland State Highway Administration WEBSITES Best in Maryland : Secom, LLC Website Redesign - IMPACT Marketing & Public Relations Award of Excellence: FineFix - Maryland Auto Insurance Award of Excellence: New Project Portal Explains Highway Construction - Maryland State Highway Administration

BIM 2020 sponsors included Abel Communications; Bay Media, Inc.; Pixilated; Researchscape; The Hatcher Group; HBP; and, Dr. David Marshall, APR, and PRSA-MD president-elect.

The Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America was established in 1961 to help public relations and communications professionals stay connected professionally and personally. As part of the nation's largest organization of communication professionals, PRSA Maryland offers networking, training, resources and support to help members in their practice of public relations. For more information, visit www.prsamd.org.

