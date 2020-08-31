Proyectos La Patagonia S.A.C. Comments On Recent Disclosures By PPX Mining Corp.

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Proyectos La Patagonia S.A.C. ("Patagonia") offers the following comments on recent disclosures made by PPX Mining Corp. (PPX").

On July 21, 2020, PPX issued a press release, announcing that it had entered into an agreement with Inca One Gold Corp, ("Inca") to "deliver 40,000 tonnes of gold-bearing material from the Igor Project … to Inca One's Kori One processing facility."

In the same press release, PPX advised that, "(a)s part of the agreement, an advance payment, based on certain milestones, for up to US$400,000 will be made to PPX, with the payment of the first tranche of US$200,000 having already been completed."

PPX's July 21, 2020 press release followed a similar release issued by Inca on July 9, 2020, in which the purported sale of minerals from the "Igor 4" concession was first announced.

Patagonia holds a mining assignment under Peruvian law in relation to the "Igor 4" mining concession identified in PPX's July 21, 2020 press release. The assignment is in force until 2024. Under Peruvian law, only Patagonia is authorized to enter into agreements to sell minerals from that mining concession.

In addition to its legal rights, Patagonia controls mining operations on the Callanquitas Mine built and developed within the area of the Igor 4 mining concession. As a result, no minerals from the mine can be sold and delivered to Inca without Patagonia's concurrence.

Upon learning of Inca's July 9, 2020 press release, Patagonia advised PPX in writing that PPX was not authorized to sell minerals to Inca from the Callanquitas Mine. Notwithstanding that advice, PPX proceeded to issue its July 21, 2020 press release, announcing its agreement with Inca. PPX's July 21, 2020 press release did not disclose Patagonia's objections to the agreement, nor the limitations under Peruvian law on PPX's ability to enter into the agreement with Inca.

Patagonia has advised both PPX and Inca in writing that the agreement was unauthorized by Patagonia, that Patagonia's consent was required, and that Patagonia will not allow minerals from the concession to be delivered to Inca.

Patagonia has asked PPX to correct its public disclosures, but PPX has failed to do so. PPX has instead continued to request Patagonia's consent to the agreement, which PPX has been advised will not be forthcoming.

About Patagonia:

PROYECTOS LA PATAGONIA S.A.C . Patagonia is a gold bearing material producer currently operating the "Callanquitas Mine", located in the region of La Libertad in northern Peru; while it also carries out exploration activities in nearby locations. The Company produced over 40,000 tons of gold bearing material in 2019. The Callanquitas Mine was developed and built by Patagonia upon the execution, in 2014, of a Mining Assignment Agreement with Sienna Minerals S.A.C., the Peruvian subsidiary of PPX, which agreement remains in force and good standing until 2024.

Patagonia, now in its fourth year of commercial production, is a Small Scale Mining Company, led by an experienced management group that has brought in the best mining operating and technical team for this size of underground mine.

Peru is the largest Latin-American gold producer and the world's sixth-largest producer of gold.

SOURCE Proyectos La Patagonia S.A.C.