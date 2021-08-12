Provident Healthcare Partners Advises ForCare Clinical Research In Its Partnership With CenExcel Clinical Research

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced that it has advised ForCare Clinical Research (FCR, ForCare CenExcel FCR, or the Company) in its partnership with CenExel Clinical Research, a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. FCR is a leading independent dermatology focused clinical research site conducting Phase II, III and late Phase I studies in both chronic and acute conditions on behalf of pharma and biotech sponsors, with additional exposure to rheumatology, neurology, immunology, inflammatory disease, and internal medicine. By acquiring Tampa-based FCR, CenExel dramatically strengthens its ability to support clinical research in dermatology and immunology, as well as several other therapeutic areas. FCR's Principal Investigators have over 40 years of combined research experience in the execution of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials.

"The many strengths at CenExel FCR align perfectly with CenExel's mission to be the leader in therapeutically focused clinical research. With this addition, CenExel now has the leading platform to conduct clinical trials in Dermatology, CNS, Vaccine, and Clinical Pharmacology," said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. "This addition elevates our entire network. I look forward to working alongside the amazing team at CenExel FCR as we continue to grow together."

"CenExel FCR will keep exceeding enrollment expectations, preserving subject retention, reducing trial timelines, and delivering reproducible, quality data," said Misty Sturges, Chief Operating Officer at CenExel FCR. "We're excited to see even faster study start-up and efficiencies by employing CenExel's site network resources in our single- and multi-site studies."

"FCR's deep understanding of the dermatology and inflammatory disease therapeutic landscape, and it's proven commitment to operational excellence in conducing trials with the greatest efficiency and highest quality metrics, has allowed the Company to increase active trial protocols substantially quarter-to-quarter over the past several years including clinical research on behalf of nearly all the leading dermatologic and inflammatory disease focused sponsors in the pharmaceutical industry," noted Ethan Goodson, Director at Provident.

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has energetically pursued organic growth as well as the acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

About CenExel Clinical ResearchCenExel Clinical Research ( www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. CenExel's therapeutic area focus and attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About Provident Healthcare PartnersProvident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within pharma services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners Gina Casiello877-742-9800

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provident-healthcare-partners-advises-forcare-clinical-research-in-its-partnership-with-cenexcel-clinical-research-301353686.html

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC